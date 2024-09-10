Skip to Content
Recipes

This Low-Carb Enchiladas Recipe Packs In Bonus Vegetables

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
September 10, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Kristen Kilpatrick / Mindbodygreen
September 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This clever take on the flavors of enchiladas uses zucchini in the place of tortillas—a swap that adds an extra dose of veggies. Plus, this replacement reduces the carbohydrates of the traditional recipe, for anyone who follows a low-carb lifestyle.

"Black beans, one of my top-two favorite legumes, are center stage in this creative dinner," writes Cassy Joy Garcia in her new book Cook Once Dinner Fix. "They're put to excellent use in some festive enchilada-stuffed zucchini boats."

As for technique, "If you've ever attempted zucchini boats before, you know that there's a bit of a trick to perfecting the method," she writes. "In my opinion, not overcooking them is key. These boats are light, fresh, and gorgeous."

The prep also calls for making more black beans than you actually need. Garcia recommends cooking them in a chili the next day, but you could use them in anything from veggie burgers to a delicious soup.

Enchilada-Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Black Beans:

  • 1½ cups dried black beans, rinsed (see note)
  • 1 small yellow onion, quartered
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons fine sea salt

For the Zucchini Boats:

  • 1 cup prepared red enchilada sauce (like this one from Siete)
  • 4 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and soft seedy cores scraped out with a spoon
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

To Serve:

  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Method

  1. Cook the black beans: Place the beans in a large pot and add water to cover. Set aside to soak for at least 8 hours or up to overnight.
  2. Drain and rinse the beans, return them to the pot, and add fresh water to cover. Add the onion, garlic, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to a low boil over medium heat, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 1½ hours, until the beans are tender. Remove from the heat and discard the onion, garlic, and bay leaf. You'll want to pull out 2½ cups of the beans to an airtight container and refrigerate to use in future meals.
  3. Make the zucchini boats: Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  4. In a large bowl, stir together the remaining 2 cups beans and the enchilada sauce. Place the zucchini boats cut-side up in a large baking dish. Spoon the beans into the zucchini boats. Sprinkle the tops with the cheese. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops are bubbling and starting to brown and the zucchini is cooked through.
  5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, cumin, and lime juice.
  6. Serve the zucchini boats drizzled with the cumin sour cream and garnished with the avocado and cilantro.

Note: If using canned black beans, there's no need to cook them beforehand! Simply drain and rinse four cans of beans, then set aside 2½ cups to store in an airtight container in the refrigerator to use for future meals!

From COOK ONCE DINNER FIX by Cassy Joy Garcia. Copyright © 2021 by Cassy Joy Garcia. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster Inc. All rights reserved.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

