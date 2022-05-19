This Genius Cooking Hack Yields A Gut-Supporting Veggie Side Dish

From Nicole Berrie’s new cookbook Body Harmony, this broccoli stem salad is the ideal compliment to your picnic staples, complete with gut- and immune-supporting properties from the ginger and garlic.* Not to mention broccoli is high in satiating fiber, and it contains an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.*

“The town I grew up in has a famous joint called Baumgart’s Café, which was part retro American diner, part Chinese restaurant,” Berrie shares in her book. “With [their] dumplings came this tangy broccoli stem salad that was so incredibly tart, so incredibly crunchy and garlicky, that I’ve always wanted to recreate it. They’ve since taken it off the menu, so here is your only chance," she writes.