This Homemade Sourdough Pizza Is Simple To Make & Way Easier On Digestion

If you're a big pizza person, you've probably tried your hand at making a fresh pie at home. Whether that means you picked up some dough from a local shop or supermarket, or made it yourself, it's a fun way to spend a night in and it's always a satisfying meal. But sometimes pizza isn't the easiest on digestion—which is where this recipe comes in.

"Pizza is a regular feature in most people’s lives," writes Vanessa Kimbell in her new book 10 Minute Sourdough, "In general, though, shop-bought pizzas are low in fiber, and takeaway pizzas are often high in unhealthy fat. This recipe balances fat and increases your fiber, so as well as being quick, easy, and inexpensive, it’s also better for you."