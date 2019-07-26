These Healthy Stir-Fries Make Summer Weeknight Dinners Insanely Easy

When it comes to weeknight dinners that are simple, nutritious, and reliably delicious, you can't really beat a stir-fry. This lightning-fast cooking method is ideal for those too-hot nights when you don't want to turn your stove on for longer than 10 to 15 minutes at a time.

And it also works particularly well with summer veggies—zucchini, corn, scallions, bell peppers, onions, eggplant—which barely need a flash in the pan to taste their best. So while traditional stir-fries might have you picturing ingredients like beef, chicken, or tofu, we're flipping the script and making the stir-fry our go-to plant-based, soy-free dinner of the summer.

Hear us out: It's a meal that requires minimal planning and shopping, especially if you keep a wholesome one-and-done stir-fry sauce on hand (we always have a bottle of Primal Kitchen® No Soy Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade in our fridge so we're ready to go). It's also a leftovers-friendly scenario, easily turned into a warm or room-temp grain salad or lettuce wrap on Day 2. But the best thing about your new favorite dinner plan? Rather than a single recipe you'll eventually get sick of, it's an easy-to-customize template that you can riff on endlessly using the bounty at the farmers market, your backyard garden, or even what's just lying around the fridge.