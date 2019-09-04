mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

These Falafel Bowls Will Satisfy Your Mediterranean Craving

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Alison Bickel Photography / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 4, 2019

Got a craving for Mediterranean? These falafel bowls will be sure to satisfy your appetite with no time at all. We love eating the Mediterranean way at mbg, as this eating plan has shown to promote gut health, cognitive function, and longevity, and this bowl is the perfect way to get started on a new Mediterranean-inspired diet. With ingredients like tahini and cumin, you'll be sure to indulge in a meal that's rich in minerals like magnesium while containing essential, anti-inflammatory components. Plus, you'll have lots of leftovers for healthy, hearty meals throughout the week—what more could you ask for!

After making the falafel, feel free to get creative with the bowl ingredients (I'm partial to purple cabbage for its hormone-balancing properties and cucumber for ultimate hydration), and let your inner artist shine through.

Mediterranean Falafel Bowls

Yields 12 to 20 falafel or 4 portions (3 to 5 falafel per portion)

Prep time: 25 minutes (plus overnight soaking)

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Article continues below

Falafel

  • 1½ cups (375 g) dried chickpeas
  • ⅓ cup (20 g) chopped fresh parsley
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 2 tablespoons (30 g) tahini
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons (24 to 32 g) whole wheat or chickpea flour
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for cooking

Bowls

  • 1 cup (30 g) baby spinach
  • ¾ cup (110 g) diced bell pepper (any color)
  • ¾ cup (90 g) chopped celery
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) red wine vinegar

Method:

To make the falafel: Pour the dried chickpeas into a large bowl and add enough cold water until the chickpeas are just covered. Place a clean dish towel over the top of the bowl and let the chickpeas soak overnight on the counter. (Note: If it's warm in your house, you may opt to soak the chickpeas in the refrigerator.) When you're ready to prepare the falafel, drain any liquid from the chickpeas and pat them dry with a paper towel.

Add the soaked chickpeas, parsley, garlic, shallots, tahini, cumin, pink salt, and black pepper to a food processor or blender. Pulse to combine and stop to scrape down the sides when needed. When the mixture forms a crumbly dough, start adding the flour, 1 teaspoon at a time, to absorb any wetness. Don't overmix the dough. Test the dough by forming a small ball in your hands; if the dough sticks together and not to your hands, it is done. Refrigerate the dough for about an hour to help the falafel stay together while cooking.

When you're ready to cook the falafel, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and a large plate with paper towels. Set aside.

Form the falafel dough into balls the size of golf balls and press them onto the parchment-lined baking sheet to flatten slightly.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add enough olive oil to generously coat the pan, about 2 tablespoons (30 ml). To test to see if the oil is hot enough, sprinkle a drop of water into the pan. If it sizzles/pops, it is ready.

Add the falafel balls to the pan. Do not overcrowd. Cook until the underside is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, and then, using silicone-handle tongs, turn them over one by one, cooking them for 3 to 4 more minutes. Remove from the skillet and transfer them to the paper-towel-lined plate to absorb any oil.

Once cooked, store the falafel in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or freeze them in freezer bags for up to 3 months.

To assemble the bowls: Equally divide the spinach, bell pepper, and celery into 4 containers, storing 3 to 5 falafel each in 4 separate containers for up to 5 days. You can enjoy the falafel cold or warm; to reheat, microwave for 30 seconds or warm in the oven at 375°F (190°C) for 5 to 6 minutes. When ready to enjoy, drizzle the salad with the olive oil and vinegar, and toss to coat the vegetables. Top with the falafel.

Article continues below

Pro Prep Tips for a Busy Chef 

If you are short on time, you can use canned chickpeas. Two cans (15 ounces, or 425 grams, each), drained and rinsed, will give you the same quantity of beans needed for the recipe.

Making falafel from scratch can be tricky. If the balls are not binding together, add flour, 1 tablespoon (8 g) at a time, to your mixture, until you can easily press it into balls or patties. Warming the mixture in the microwave for 20-second increments before rolling into balls can also help bind the mixture.

Excerpted from The Visual Guide to Easy Meal Prep. Text © 2019 by Erin Romeo. First published in 2019 by Race Point, an imprint of the Quarto Group.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-falafel-bowls-will-satisfy-your-mediterranean-craving-all-week

Your article and new folder have been saved!