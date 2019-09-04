These Falafel Bowls Will Satisfy Your Mediterranean Craving

Method:

To make the falafel: Pour the dried chickpeas into a large bowl and add enough cold water until the chickpeas are just covered. Place a clean dish towel over the top of the bowl and let the chickpeas soak overnight on the counter. (Note: If it's warm in your house, you may opt to soak the chickpeas in the refrigerator.) When you're ready to prepare the falafel, drain any liquid from the chickpeas and pat them dry with a paper towel.

Add the soaked chickpeas, parsley, garlic, shallots, tahini, cumin, pink salt, and black pepper to a food processor or blender. Pulse to combine and stop to scrape down the sides when needed. When the mixture forms a crumbly dough, start adding the flour, 1 teaspoon at a time, to absorb any wetness. Don't overmix the dough. Test the dough by forming a small ball in your hands; if the dough sticks together and not to your hands, it is done. Refrigerate the dough for about an hour to help the falafel stay together while cooking.

When you're ready to cook the falafel, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and a large plate with paper towels. Set aside.

Form the falafel dough into balls the size of golf balls and press them onto the parchment-lined baking sheet to flatten slightly.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add enough olive oil to generously coat the pan, about 2 tablespoons (30 ml). To test to see if the oil is hot enough, sprinkle a drop of water into the pan. If it sizzles/pops, it is ready.

Add the falafel balls to the pan. Do not overcrowd. Cook until the underside is golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, and then, using silicone-handle tongs, turn them over one by one, cooking them for 3 to 4 more minutes. Remove from the skillet and transfer them to the paper-towel-lined plate to absorb any oil.

Once cooked, store the falafel in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or freeze them in freezer bags for up to 3 months.

To assemble the bowls: Equally divide the spinach, bell pepper, and celery into 4 containers, storing 3 to 5 falafel each in 4 separate containers for up to 5 days. You can enjoy the falafel cold or warm; to reheat, microwave for 30 seconds or warm in the oven at 375°F (190°C) for 5 to 6 minutes. When ready to enjoy, drizzle the salad with the olive oil and vinegar, and toss to coat the vegetables. Top with the falafel.