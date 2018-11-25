The Best Way To Use Mushrooms For Age-Reversing & Potent Detoxification





Mushrooms are often used as a tasty addition to many meals without much thought given to their nutritional value. While fungi aren't always the most appealing choice to everyone, mushrooms have been used for thousands of years in many cultures for their medicinal properties, and research is now starting to prove what people have known for years—mushrooms are one powerful superfood group.

In my functional medicine clinic, I encourage regular consumption of mushrooms to my patients. There are thousands of mushrooms in existence ranging from poisonous to psychedelic, but I focus on the ones that are considered adaptogenic. These varieties support and bring balance to different areas of the body that are out of whack while also still being sulfuric to aid in methylation—your body's regulator of detox and inflammation pathways.

So next time you hit the grocery store, step away from your usual Portobello, and reach for these other next-level varieties to seriously elevate your health: