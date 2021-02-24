mindbodygreen

Food Trends
Stock Up On These Kitchen Staples To Make Cooking More Accessible

Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor By Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
Tara Stiles, founder of Stråla Yoga and author of "Clean Mind, Clean Body"
Plastic free organization for the pantry - Flour, Beans, Chickpeas, Lentils, and Canned Asparagus

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 24, 2021 — 23:15 PM

Getting involved in the process of cooking is probably one of the best things you can do for your well-being. You don’t have to be a top chef to get interested in preparing your own meals. Start with one meal a week—maybe it’s dinner on Sunday—and see where that leads you. Cooking can be a great wellness practice, sparking creativity, reducing stress, and allowing you to slow down and reconnect with yourself.

My mom always teases me that I had no interest in cooking growing up and now it’s a big part of my lifestyle. The shift for me began when I hit a breaking point with the stress in my life and wanted to feel better. I committed to shopping for more fresh produce and healthy grains, and I started asking friends for recipe recommendations, along with researching new recipes on my own.

The key for me was simplifying these recipes as needed and swapping ingredients in and out to create my own unique versions that I loved. The freedom to start making recipes my own was what really got me excited about cooking. In order to give yourself the freedom to improvise, it’s important to have a good stock of staples in your kitchen. 

Beyond this, I recommend shopping for groceries weekly, depending on the specific meals you want to cook that week. Here is a list of my kitchen staples to aid you in your stocking up. When I have these items around, I can easily create a variety of meals for everyone, or something easy and quick just for myself.

Stock up on these kitchen staples

Spices

  • Cinnamon
  • Turmeric
  • Ginger (fresh and ground)
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Cumin
  • Coriander
Pantry

Counter

Fridge

  • Oat milk
  • Leafy greens (in season)
  • Celery
  • Lemons
  • Limes
  • Mushrooms
  • Carrots
  • Broccoli
  • Yogurt (coconut)
  • Onions
  • Garlic
From Clean Mind, Clean Body by Tara Stiles. Copyright © 2020 by Tara Stiles. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
