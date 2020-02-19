Peanut Butter & Greens Sandwich: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Deliciously Simple

This may sound like a strange combination if your first association with peanut butter is jelly—but focus on the peanut's savory side, and it makes perfect sense (if you avoid eating peanuts, almond butter makes an excellent substitute).

I like this sandwich best with a soft wheat bread and when the marinated greens have some bitterness. The scallion cuts the richness of the peanut butter just a bit, but if you don't like raw allium, omit it.