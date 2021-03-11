The Blue Zone–Inspired Chickpea Bowl Recipe This RD Swears By

There's nothing quite like a satisfying bowl of chickpeas for a perfectly nutritious plant-based treat. With an impressive amount of gut-friendly fiber, protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals per cup—it's no wonder Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner pinpointed these "simple peasant foods" as a key ingredient for longevity.

It's also the reason registered dietitian and mindbodygreen collective member Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC, shares, "One of my favorite plant-based meals is a crispy chickpea bowl."

Her go-to recipe features plenty of spices, a variety of nutrient-packed veggies, and, of course, chickpeas. "It provides a good balance of protein, fat, and complex carbohydrates, and it's packed with flavor," she says. "It also comes together very quickly. You can make it lacto-vegetarian or vegan, depending on the garnishes you use. Plus, it happens to be gluten-free."

With an exquisite mix of texture, taste, and zest, this chickpea-powered recipe is not only aesthetically alluring but is filled with ample good-for-you ingredients.