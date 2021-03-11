mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
A Blue Zone–Inspired Crispy Chickpea Bowl Recipe, From An RD

A Blue Zone–Inspired Crispy Chickpea Bowl Recipe, From An RD

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
The Blue Zone–Inspired Chickpea Bowl Recipe This RD Swears By

March 11, 2021 — 10:03 AM

There's nothing quite like a satisfying bowl of chickpeas for a perfectly nutritious plant-based treat. With an impressive amount of gut-friendly fiber, protein, carbs, vitamins, and minerals per cup—it's no wonder Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner pinpointed these "simple peasant foods" as a key ingredient for longevity.

It's also the reason registered dietitian and mindbodygreen collective member Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC, shares, "One of my favorite plant-based meals is a crispy chickpea bowl."

Her go-to recipe features plenty of spices, a variety of nutrient-packed veggies, and, of course, chickpeas. "It provides a good balance of protein, fat, and complex carbohydrates, and it's packed with flavor," she says. "It also comes together very quickly. You can make it lacto-vegetarian or vegan, depending on the garnishes you use. Plus, it happens to be gluten-free." 

With an exquisite mix of texture, taste, and zest, this chickpea-powered recipe is not only aesthetically alluring but is filled with ample good-for-you ingredients.

Crispy Chickpea Bowl

Makes 2 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 15-oz. can of chickpeas, rinsed and dried
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon each paprika, cumin, turmeric, and garlic 
  • Sea salt to taste
  • A few grinds of black pepper
  • 2 cups baby kale, baby spinach, or other greens
  • 1 cup sliced tomatoes
  • 2 cups cooked riced cauliflower
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Garnishes: babaganoush, hummus, tzatziki, feta cheese

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Rinse and dry chickpeas and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and spices.
  3. Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet and roast at 400°F for 20 to 30 minutes until crispy. Shake a few times to prevent sticking and burning. Set aside.
  4. In a large skillet, heat the remaining olive oil. Add greens and tomatoes. Cook until the greens are slightly wilted. Fold in the cauliflower rice and parsley and heat until warmed through. Take off heat and squeeze in lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
  5. Divide the cauliflower rice mixture between two bowls. Top each bowl with crispy chickpeas and garnish with babaganoush, hummus, tzatziki, and/or feta.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

The Top 3 Ingredients This Chef & Nutritionist Uses To Add Flavor To Her Meals

Abby Moore
The Top 3 Ingredients This Chef & Nutritionist Uses To Add Flavor To Her Meals
Functional Food

This RD Is Challenging The Traditional Concept Of A "Healthy" Plate

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
This RD Is Challenging The Traditional Concept Of A "Healthy" Plate
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World

Judson Brewer M.D., Ph.D.
What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World
Mental Health

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health

Jason Wachob
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

7 Top Mental Health Experts On What To Make Of This Pandemic Year

Kristine Thomason
7 Top Mental Health Experts On What To Make Of This Pandemic Year
Integrative Health

An Ayurvedic Expert Unpacks The Most Common Dosha Misconception

Rachel Jeffries
An Ayurvedic Expert Unpacks The Most Common Dosha Misconception
Personal Growth

A Simple Way To Be More Resilient, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
A Simple Way To Be More Resilient, According To New Research
Beauty

This Surprising Cream Blush Hack That'll Guarantee The Perfect Glow

Jamie Schneider
This Surprising Cream Blush Hack That'll Guarantee The Perfect Glow
Spirituality

Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier
Home

This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable

Emma Loewe
This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/blue-zone-inspired-chickpea-bowl-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!