 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
How I Treated My Asthma Naturally & Why I'll Never Use An Inhaler Again
|
Personal Story How I Treated My Asthma Naturally & Why I'll Never Use An Inhaler Again

How I Treated My Asthma Naturally & Why I'll Never Use An Inhaler Again

Katricia Kelly
Certified Holistic Health Coach By Katricia Kelly
Certified Holistic Health Coach
Katricia Kelly is a Certified Holistic Health Coach that studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
January 18, 2013

I will not use my inhaler ever again! That’s what I said to myself a year after I was diagnosed with asthma in 2010. In the summer of 2011, I decided to make a career and lifestyle change and enrolled in a health coaching program to learn more about nutrition. During that time, I did extensive research on asthma, some of the causes, side effects and if there were any cures. Based on my personal research, here are the steps I decided to take.

I identified my asthma triggers.

No one really knows what causes asthma, but it’s important to know some of the triggers and what to avoid. In my case, the cause is still unknown as I didn’t get asthma until I hit my 40s.

I became aware of my shortness of breath immediately after eating or drinking certain things like desserts, wine, peanuts and cheese. Consuming these items can trigger your asthma, in addition to other items such as:

  • Eggs
  • Soy
  • Wheat
  • Nuts
  • Cow’s milk (cheese, ice cream, yogurt)
  • Processed foods (packaged, canned, boxed, frozen)
  • Soft drinks
  • Fast food
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Shrimp
  • Bottled juices
  • Food coloring
  • Desserts (made with sugar, artificial ingredients and high contents of fat)

Asthma can also be brought on by exercise, smoking, allergies, pet dander, dust mites, and even stress. Shortness of breath, wheezing and tightness of the chest are some of the symptoms among people with asthma.

It’s important to not diagnose yourself, but to seek medical advice (as I did!) with any type of physical discomfort.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

I started eating a plant-based diet.

As the root of my discomfort was revealed, my determination to get rid of it grew strong and so did my love for whole foods and a healthy lifestyle. I found that a plant-based diet may be beneficial for people with asthma. A diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, oatmeal, brown rice, and whole grains is likely best. It should also include significant amounts of protein.

I immediately started to incorporate more vegan meals daily until I was comfortable with the change. I started eating about 75% vegan and I noticed a change in my asthma symptoms in about 30 days. I didn’t need my inhaler anymore and I haven’t used it since.

I also started naturally losing weight with my new eating style, 25 pounds and counting. It was all mainly a process of elimination for me. I keep track of what bothers me and what doesn’t now and I avoid those items that will cause me discomfort as much as possible. Here is a list of some of my favorite items I enjoy weekly, some of them have good sources of protein (listed in grams) per serving:

  • Quinoa – 6 grams
  • Walnuts, cashews and almonds – 5 to 8 grams
  • Avocado – 10 grams
  • Sweet potato – 5 grams
  • Spinach – 5 grams
  • Broccoli – 5 grams
  • Garbanzo beans (Hummus) – 14.5 grams
  • Oatmeal – 6 grams
  • Sprouted grains – 7- 10 grams
  • Nut butters – 8 grams
  • Cannellini beans 13-15 grams
  • Cucumbers
  • Kale
  • Apples
  • Grapefruit
  • Arugula

l tuned in to what my body needed.

I believe you should always listen to what your body is telling you. I’ve slowly started adding back some poultry and fish occasionally, as my body craves it sometimes. During the colder months, I need a little more fish, and that’s okay. I just do my best to select items that are cage-free, fresh, and organic as often as possible. I don’t eat 100% vegan and I’m not sure that I ever will, but the little changes that I've made have given me amazing results.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Katricia Kelly
Katricia Kelly Certified Holistic Health Coach
Katricia Kelly is a Certified Holistic Health Coach that studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is the owner of Rock Your Body Wellness and has created a line of all...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-i-managed-my-asthma-symptoms-naturally

Your article and new folder have been saved!