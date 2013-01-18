As the root of my discomfort was revealed, my determination to get rid of it grew strong and so did my love for whole foods and a healthy lifestyle. I found that a plant-based diet may be beneficial for people with asthma. A diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, oatmeal, brown rice, and whole grains is likely best. It should also include significant amounts of protein.

I immediately started to incorporate more vegan meals daily until I was comfortable with the change. I started eating about 75% vegan and I noticed a change in my asthma symptoms in about 30 days. I didn’t need my inhaler anymore and I haven’t used it since.

I also started naturally losing weight with my new eating style, 25 pounds and counting. It was all mainly a process of elimination for me. I keep track of what bothers me and what doesn’t now and I avoid those items that will cause me discomfort as much as possible. Here is a list of some of my favorite items I enjoy weekly, some of them have good sources of protein (listed in grams) per serving: