As many as one in eight women in the U.S. will develop some kind of thyroid disease in their lifetime.

Even more shocking, this stat doesn't capture the millions of people who suffer from symptoms of low-grade and transient thyroid imbalances and never get diagnosed with disease.

This often happens because conventional doctors typically only test TSH, or thyroid stimulating hormone, the hormone from the brain that is elevated when the thyroid is low. But for many people the active thyroid hormones, T4 and T3, can be low for reasons such as pituitary, or central, hypothyroidism, or because they are unable to convert T4 to T3.

In these cases, even though TSH might be within the normal range, a person may experience the symptoms of clinical hypothyroidism. These include: