 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals
|
Expert Opinion Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

Robin Berzin, M.D.
Doctor & Founder Of Parsley Health By Robin Berzin, M.D.
Doctor & Founder Of Parsley Health
Robin Berzin, M.D. is a functional medicine physician and founder of Parsley Health. She received her master's from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and was later trained in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Is Kale Potentially Toxic? Here Are The Veggie Facts To Know

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

Last updated on March 31, 2021

Even the most beloved superfoods harbor dirty little secrets. While the health benefits of kale are undeniable, the leafy green continues to show up on the Environmental Working Group (EWG)'s Dirty Dozen list. In other words, the non-organic crops are treated with a high volume of pesticides, and those pesticides remain even after the produce is washed.

While buying organic kale is one way to avoid pesticide consumption, some people have floated the idea that it may still contain toxic heavy metals.

The concern was popularized by molecular biologist Ernie Hubbard in 2015, who began noticing that many of his patients with fatigue and brain fog were also eating high volumes of kale. He then linked his theory with a 2006 Czech study, which said kale and other cruciferous veggies could easily accumulate a heavy metal called thallium, through the soil they're planted in.

Recent research hasn't backed up the claims, but without a proper understanding, the statements may sound scary. To help make sense of it, let's talk heavy metals: where they come from, what to do about them, and what it all means for our kale consumption.

Where do heavy metals come from?

Heavy metals are naturally-occurring elements with a specific gravity that is at least five times heavier than water. They are in the soil (i.e. iron, copper, lead, thallium, cesium), and can therefore, end up in food grown in soil. Heavy metals are also byproducts of industrial production—such as coal burning in the case of mercury—and end up polluting our oceans and bioaccumulating in the fatty tissue of larger fish, such as tuna, swordfish, and grouper.

Arsenic is predominantly found in its organic form in rice, other grains, and vegetables. When organic, arsenic has to be at very high levels to cause physical problems—most people will just pee it out before it becomes an issue.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Are heavy metals bad for us?

While they often have a negative connotation, certain metals are essential nutrients in our diet. Zinc, B-12 (which contains cobalt), iron, manganese, and molybdenum are all essential for the function of human metabolism, energy production, and liver function. That said, all of them can be harmful to the body at very high levels.

When metals accumulate past certain levels, they can cause symptoms as varied as nerve damage and pain, nausea, vomiting, headaches, fatigue, thyroid dysfunction, and even kidney failure and cancer. Here: a list of metals and their associated symptoms if they accumulate to dangerous levels.

Luckily, our bodies have great mechanisms for eliminating heavy metals. It's also rare for metals to accumulate to dangerous levels, unless someone has been exposed to contaminated water supplies or occupational exposure, such as mercury fumes in industrial settings.

What to do about heavy metals.

If you are concerned about metals, get tested at a functional medicine practice, and once you know your levels, work with a doctor to decide the next steps.

This could include promoting the body's natural elimination processes by targeting mechanisms, like nutrition, digestion, urination, and sweat. These processes can also help support a healthy gut, manage inflammation, and support the basic biochemical process called methylation.

These practices should be done with the help and guidance of a health professional, not based on popular or trendy "detoxification" methods.

So, what does this mean for kale?

Don't throw out your favorite leafy green just yet.

If you promote healthy elimination, by staying hydrated and eating a high-fiber diet, limit sugar and other inflammatory foods, move and sweat regularly, and manage your stress in healthy ways, you should not be overly concerned about metal levels in kale or other cruciferous vegetables.

If you are concerned about your metal intake from these foods or another source, or are experiencing unwanted healthy symptoms, it's worth visiting a healthcare practitioner.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin, M.D., is a functional medicine physician and the founder of Parsley Health. She...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin, M.D., is a functional medicine physician and the founder...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover

Jason Wachob
I'm An MD & Blood Sugar Expert: This Is How To Avoid The Metabolic Hangover
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-kale-potentially-toxic

Your article and new folder have been saved!