Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

Even the most beloved superfoods harbor dirty little secrets. While the health benefits of kale are undeniable, the leafy green continues to show up on the Environmental Working Group (EWG)'s Dirty Dozen list. In other words, the non-organic crops are treated with a high volume of pesticides, and those pesticides remain even after the produce is washed.

While buying organic kale is one way to avoid pesticide consumption, some people have floated the idea that it may still contain toxic heavy metals.

The concern was popularized by molecular biologist Ernie Hubbard in 2015, who began noticing that many of his patients with fatigue and brain fog were also eating high volumes of kale. He then linked his theory with a 2006 Czech study, which said kale and other cruciferous veggies could easily accumulate a heavy metal called thallium, through the soil they're planted in.

Recent research hasn't backed up the claims, but without a proper understanding, the statements may sound scary. To help make sense of it, let's talk heavy metals: where they come from, what to do about them, and what it all means for our kale consumption.