5 Things Everyone Should Know About Acceptance

The first person to pose the idea of "acceptance" to me was my first therapist. We were discussing my relationship with my dad (cliché, I know), and she suggested I "accept" that I might never have the relationship with him I desired. I was appalled.

Excuse me? You're my therapist. Aren't you supposed to have the answers to how I can fix this?

As I got older, I began to understand why desiring something else—something that was, for the most part, out of my control—was causing me more pain than accepting that, at least for now, this was the way it was going to be. Here are five more things I've come to realize about acceptance that you might not have considered: