Much of connecting with our feminine is just making the world come alive. In our collective disconnection from nature, we often forget that the world around us already bursts with life. We can remember this using one of the simplest forms of creativity: writing. Just by picking up a pen and paper and sitting outdoors, we can revive our relationship with nature, the dormancy of which has contributed to the crises we navigate today.

This was precisely what I was inspired to do two years ago, in the middle of a desert in New Mexico. Struck by the beauty of the place, I stumbled upon a very random idea, which urged me to sit down and start writing. If this landscape was a woman, I thought, What would she look like? What would she say? What would she have to teach me?

As I took in the red desert rocks, the succulents, the smell of dust kicking up in the dry air, the landscape sucked in a breath of life and looked back at me, inspiring a little prose-poetry I call Desert Woman:

“She steps out of a mirage nearly nude. Her steps are queenly. When she walks, a billow of dirt stirs up around her feet as though she rides on the loyal transport of a dust devil. She is indisputable, conceived by this hard and ancient earth. I think about the layers—fossils, lost wanderers, prophetic dreams—all stacked beneath her calloused bare feet. She has the look of one who remembers all that has and will come to pass. Her hands are lined with deep crevices that read like lost scrolls. Time-eternal has toasted her skin. Baked it golden beneath ever-affectionate Sun. The two of them are close. Infinite life-givers. Light shines through one side of her, muted on the other. She approaches me leisurely, bony arms swaying side-to-side, and presents the invitation."

This exercise ended up feeling so fulfilling, it led to the creation of my upcoming book, Earth Women, an experimental poetry collection of earth's landscapes embodied as women.