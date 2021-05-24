mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
A Neuroscientist Explains How Your Non-Dominant Hand Can Bolster Brain Health

A Neuroscientist Explains How Your Non-Dominant Hand Can Bolster Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
mbg Intern By Olivia Giacomo
mbg Intern
Olivia Giacomo is a mindbodygreen intern and a student at Georgetown University studying French and Spanish. She has previously written for LLM Law Review.
Why This Neuroscientist Wants You to Write with Your Non-Dominant Hand for Better Brain Health

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 24, 2021 — 2:08 AM

Here at mindbodygreen, we're always interested in discovering new ways to bolster brain health. Brain teasers? Sign us up. Brain-supporting foods? Yes, please! So when neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., shared a few daily hacks to keep your brain sharp on the mindbodygreen podcast, we were all ears.

One of her go-to methods? Writing with her non-dominant hand. Read on for the benefits of this simple brain exercise.

Why a neuroscientist wants you to write with your non-dominant hand.

"Every single day I learn a new word," says Willeumier. (She uses the Merriam-Webster app.) "And then what I do is I practice writing it with my non-dominant hand." It's a fun exercise to train your mind and take you out of your comfort zone—which Willeumier notes is stellar for remaining sharp.

Plus, "when you start writing with your non-dominant hand, you will start drinking with your non-dominant hand, you’ll start brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand," she notes. These small changes may not seem like much, but it's a sign that your brain is making new connections, rather than staying complacent. "New learning is about stepping outside of your comfort zone. We like to call it stretching your neurons," she adds.

Granted, there's still much to learn about the topic, but there is some research that shows the learning benefits of writing with your non-dominant hand: In one study, right-handed participants set out to draw with their left hands and experienced significant improvements in their abilities after less than 200 minutes of practice, demonstrating the brain's ability to strengthen novel connections with the body. And the link between learning and brain health is well-documented, too. In fact, research has found learning new skills can enhance memory function in older adulthood.

So perhaps take Willeumier's recommendation: "Learn a new word today, practice writing it with your non-dominant hand, [and] teach it to your friend." A pretty simple task in the name of a healthy brain, no?

Advertisement

The takeaway.

By introducing new activities, you can create new connections in your brain. Consider trying out this exercise, and check out even more ways to support your brain health here.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Olivia Giacomo
Olivia Giacomo mbg Intern
Olivia Giacomo is a mindbodygreen intern and a student at Georgetown University studying French and Spanish. She has previously written for LLM Law Review.

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Is What Scheduling 30 Minutes Of Fun Daily Can Do For Your Health

Michael Rucker, Ph.D.
This Is What Scheduling 30 Minutes Of Fun Daily Can Do For Your Health
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Mashup Has Serious Brain Health Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean Diet Mashup Has Serious Brain Health Benefits
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

I Thought I Was Dying & Nobody Believed Me — Then I Was Diagnosed With This

Michael Chernow
I Thought I Was Dying & Nobody Believed Me — Then I Was Diagnosed With This
Integrative Health

Do Probiotics Make You Gassy? This Could Be Why, According To MDs

Abby Moore
Do Probiotics Make You Gassy? This Could Be Why, According To MDs
Love

From Romantic To Raunchy, 23 Games To Play With Your Significant Other

Sarah Regan
From Romantic To Raunchy, 23 Games To Play With Your Significant Other
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Best Natural Heat Protectants That Stand The Flat Iron Test (Seriously)

Alexandra Engler
The Best Natural Heat Protectants That Stand The Flat Iron Test (Seriously)
Personal Growth

This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions

Julie Nguyen
This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions
Meditation

A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community

Abby Moore
A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community
Meditation

The One Thing A Hypnotist Does Before Bed To Fall Asleep Fast

Sarah Regan
The One Thing A Hypnotist Does Before Bed To Fall Asleep Fast
Beauty

Found: The Best Natural Dandruff Shampoos That *Actually* Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The Best Natural Dandruff Shampoos That *Actually* Work
Spirituality

2021's Eclipse Season Starts This Week: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
2021's Eclipse Season Starts This Week: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-write-with-your-non-dominant-hand-for-brain-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!