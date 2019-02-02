This Is Why You're Having No Luck With Dating Apps

"Next" is the classic motto of the dating hobbyist. That can look like a lot of first dates with men you do not have chemistry with, which can lead to the aforementioned burnout, or maybe you are swiping left way more than you are swiping right. It is easy to say that a person just isn't a good match for you, but if you find yourself in this position for more than a few months, it is time to take a look at this pattern. Swiping left a lot or continuing to brush off the idea of a second date means you are not digging deep on who a person actually is. You are taking a fast look and ascertaining compatibility—whether over the course of a single coffee date or, worse, in less than 10 seconds while swiping—without taking the time to thoughtfully consider someone.