This Is Why You're Having No Luck With Dating Apps

When I started dating again at 41, I found myself overanalyzing everything, going through the motions of swiping right and left, getting super annoyed with creepy guys, responding to less-than-stellar profiles, and spending my precious single-mom free time at boring coffee and happy hour dates. Trust me, I was not living the Hollywood love story.

Reflecting on the situation now, I realize exactly what the problem was: It had nothing to do with the apps I used or the guys I met and everything to do with my outlook on dating itself.

The one thing separating people who have frustrating experiences with dating apps and those who actually find meaningful connections is the way they treat the act of dating. Are you treating dating as a hobby, or are you dating like a professional? A dating hobbyist is someone who is engaged just enough to be able to say they are looking for love but not really getting any results. The pro, on the other hand, gets down to business and gets results.

Here are the telltale signs of a dating hobbyist and a dating pro, why the latter is the way to go if you're searching for a lasting connection, and how to make the switch.