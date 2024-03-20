You can cancel your Hinge subscription at any time. If you choose to sign up for a premium subscription and decide you want to cancel it, you’ll have to manually cancel this membership within the app to avoid it from renewing automatically. Once you start the cancellation process, you’ll have access to the subscription for the remaining duration of the time period, until it expires. Canceling a subscription will not erase your profile. To do that, you’ll have to go into the Settings menu and then select the Account menu in the app. Once in the Account menu, you’ll have to follow the instructions there to get things completely erased.