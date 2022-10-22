If you’re ever drawing a blank on what to say on a dating app to start a conversation, try one of the lines above to get the ball rolling. “The truth is that if someone is interested in you, they will write back to you even if your first line is, ‘the sky is blue’,” Bronstein says. “Have the confidence to reach out first. Try to have no attachment to the outcome and understand that dating, especially on the apps, is a numbers game. The more you put yourself out there, the better your chance of making a match.” This goes for women too, who aren’t known for making the first move on Tinder.

Also, remember that not all dating apps are created equal. What works on Tinder may not be as successful on more relationship-oriented dating apps like Hinge or eharmony. When in doubt, focus on being authentic and focus on trying to connect with each potential match as an individual.