11 Easy Rules Everyone Should Follow On Tinder & Dating Apps
Finding real, lasting love on dating apps like Tinder used to be an anomaly. Now it's very common for a couple's meet-cutes to involve swiping right. When used seriously, Tinder is a helpful tool to discover what you're really looking for when it comes to love; it gives you an opportunity to explore how you communicate, what kinds of people you are attracted to, and what your nonnegotiables are.
Here, 11 tips to help you explore the world of Tinder—and help you find what you are looking for:
1. Attraction is part of it—and that's OK.
It can feel alienating and superficial to swipe right or left on people's faces. But recognize that attraction is simply one part of dating rather than a crass behavior that only exists on dating apps. You'll be making dating much easier on yourself. And also understand that attraction is idiosyncratic, totally unique to you, and ever-evolving—so what you find attractive today might be different six months from now.
2. Know your expectations, no matter what they are.
It's totally fine if you want to use Tinder for casual hookups, but know that going into it. By the same token, if you want something more serious, own that. It does not make you a monogamy-obsessed loser if you sign up for Tinder because you want a relationship. But you do need to take responsibility for your expectations. It will make the whole process less confusing for everyone if you know what you want.
3. Unmatch anyone the minute they say something that makes you uncomfortable.
This one is simple. Don't engage with people who make gross or strange comments or try to engage with you in less-than-appropriate ways. You might be tempted to scold them for uncouth comments, but it's ultimately not worth your energy. If they are the type of people who act like that, they are not going to be the kind of people who will listen to your pleas for decency.
4. Make reference to one of your nonnegotiables—at the get-go.
This can be a game-changer in terms of setting your intentions and being authentic. Before deciding if someone is worth your time, mention a core value or something you care about right from the get-go. You can even put it right in your bio.
For example, you can write that you are a feminist. Or if you care about climate change, you can say so. It doesn't even need to be a serious value—maybe you value an active lifestyle, and it's important for the person in your life to do the same.
If you don't want to make it part of your bio, drop in a subtle reference to something you care about right at the get-go as a litmus test for whether or not you and your Tinder match are "on the same page" ideologically and otherwise.
5. Make jokes, and realize the importance of humor in dating.
Assert some element of humor, immediately. Love thrives with laughter. However, we all have different senses of humor, so your brand of humor may be vastly different from another's. Try to toss out jokes to see if you are compatible in that way.
6. Chat with people long enough to get a vibe for them.
You can never really get to know someone via text or messaging app, but you should at least exchange enough messages to get a better sense of where they are in life, what they are like, and if it's worth your time to make a date with them. It can be incredibly frustrating to go on a date and almost instantly realize that this person is not for you. Ideally, you can help suss that out beforehand through messaging.
7. But don't judge someone solely on their ability to text charmingly.
That being said, be mindful of the fact that some people don't translate as well over the phone. Sure, in this day and age, you might be tempted to judge someone's personality via their text etiquette, but take into account the bigger picture. Even if they aren't witty and dynamic via text banter, do they hold similar values to you? Does it seem like you have shared interests? Honor those dynamics, too.
8. Use technology as a resource.
If someone gives you enough information about themselves for you to look them up online, then do it! It might be colloquially described as "Facebook stalking" or the like, but in reality, it's all too common and normal. It no longer should be classified as "creepy" behavior. Get as much data as you can before the in-person date—or use it as a means to decline a date. Perhaps you find a social media account that shows a side of them you don't connect with? Better to know that before the date so you don't waste your time. Technology is a resource. Use it.
9. Don't wait too long to meet in person.
It's a fine balance: Get a sense of someone via messages before meeting, but don't rely on your text dynamic for too long. Chat with your Tinder match as long as it takes you to feel out what their dating expectations might be, what their interests are, what their conversation style might be like. And then go for it.
10. And when you decide to meet, make an actual plan.
Noncommittal statements or plans sound something like the following: "Wanna hang sometime?" or "I'm free next week, let's meet up!" These are very unhelpful when it comes to actually making a plan. These behaviors, too, are bizarrely telling of someone's communication skills and general abilities to live their lives with mindfulness, intentionality, and integrity.
11. Don't be awkward about the fact that you're meeting someone on Tinder.
You're on a dating app—that's completely normal. Make a decision now to be self-accepting because it’s no weirder than most other forms of meeting people.