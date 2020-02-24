11 Easy Rules Everyone Should Follow On Tinder & Dating Apps

This can be a game-changer in terms of setting your intentions and being authentic. Before deciding if someone is worth your time, mention a core value or something you care about right from the get-go. You can even put it right in your bio.

For example, you can write that you are a feminist. Or if you care about climate change, you can say so. It doesn't even need to be a serious value—maybe you value an active lifestyle, and it's important for the person in your life to do the same.

If you don't want to make it part of your bio, drop in a subtle reference to something you care about right at the get-go as a litmus test for whether or not you and your Tinder match are "on the same page" ideologically and otherwise.