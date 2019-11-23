Being Chill Is Overrated: Why Vulnerability Is The New Winning Hand In Dating

There is a weird and damaging trend of people playing the game of "Who Can Seem Like They Care the Least?" when dating. It's a power thing. If you don't care as much about the other person, you have the upper hand. You can't get hurt because "LOL, who cares?"

The only problem? No one finds true and lasting happiness while trying to be the "chill person." In a social-media-saturated world, so full to the brim of dating apps, we are trying to not get attached when we're on the apps to find attachment in the first place.

I've had an avoidant attachment style for as long as I can remember. I would halfheartedly date people, never giving them all of me. I would put off commitment for as long as humanly possible to avoid getting "in over my head." The idea of feelings scared me so badly, I would get the sweats.

The hard truth of it: I only started having healthy relationships once I became vulnerable with partners. Learning to open up was difficult. I was in a long-term relationship that ended with devastating heartbreak. I could have closed down again, but I chose instead to remain open, to be ready for the next big love.

Six months later, I met my husband.

Here is the secret. Are you ready for it?

Vulnerability is actually the biggest upper hand there is in relationships, dating, and even casual situations.

Emotionally healthy people see the benefits of being vulnerable in relationships, and while this may be scary, it ultimately gives you a much stronger chance at finding love.