Bumble’s claim to fame is that it’s the only dating app that requires women to make the first move when they match with men. So, if you’re a woman matching with men, you’ll need to know how to start a conversation on Bumble–because he won’t be able to say anything until you do. Though this traditional role reversal may be empowering, it can also be a bit intimidating if you normally wait for guys to message you on dating apps.

As for everyone else, as of Bumble’s latest policy update, anyone can make the first move if the two people who match are the same gender or if at least one person is non-binary.