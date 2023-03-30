150 Sexy Questions To Ask Your Partner, From Flirty To Dirty

If you’ve ever wanted to understand your partner better, playing a sexy question game is a guaranteed way to get the ball rolling. Whether you recently started dating or have been together for a long time, asking fun questions once in a while can keep things exciting and help you reveal juicy information about your partner. They can also lead to important conversations about your relationship and sex life—and often, hearing your partner’s innermost thoughts and desires can be a major turn-on in itself.

Here are 150 sexy questions to ask on during your next date night, from funny and flirty to downright dirty talk. You can go as lighthearted or as serious as you’d like, and no topic is off-limits as long as you’re both comfortable!