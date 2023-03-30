150 Sexy Questions To Ask Your Partner, From Flirty To Dirty

150 Sexy Questions To Ask Your Crush, From Flirty To Dirty
If you’ve ever wanted to understand your partner better, playing a sexy question game is a guaranteed way to get the ball rolling. Whether you recently started dating or have been together for a long time, asking fun questions once in a while can keep things exciting and help you reveal juicy information about your partner. They can also lead to important conversations about your relationship and sex life—and often, hearing your partner’s innermost thoughts and desires can be a major turn-on in itself.
Here are 150 sexy questions to ask on during your next date night, from funny and flirty to downright dirty talk. You can go as lighthearted or as serious as you’d like, and no topic is off-limits as long as you’re both comfortable!
Advertisement
Flirty questions:
- Who was your first celebrity crush?
- What about your first crush IRL?
- Favorite ways to flirt with someone?
- What’s your biggest turn-on?
- What about turn-off?
- Big spoon or little spoon?
- Do you like when someone else makes the first move?
- What’s a “green flag” for you on a first date?
- Best dating advice you’ve ever been given?
- Have you ever been on a blind date?
- What’s the best kiss you’ve ever had?
- What’s the best date you’ve ever been on?
- Favorite way to be affectionate with someone?
- Favorite place to be touched?
- What’s your favorite type of foreplay?
- What’s something that gives you butterflies?
- What do you think your hottest quality is?
- What makes you feel most alive?
- First date kisses: Yay or nay?
- What about sex on the first date?
- Top, bottom, or both?
- What’s on your ideal sexy playlist?
- Do you like it rough or sensual?
- What’s a sexy gift you’d love to receive?
- How do you feel about sex toys?
- Think you can guess what I’m wearing right now?
- What’s the hottest thing someone can say to you in bed?
- Do you prefer to give or receive?
- What’s something you secretly fantasize about?
- If you could make out with me anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Funny dirty questions:
- What turns you on the most? (Besides me, of course)
- If you could describe your sex life with an emoji, what would it be?
- What about an animal?
- If you had $1 for every person you’ve kissed, what could you buy?
- Strangest item you’ve ever considered using as a sex toy?
- Funniest thing that’s ever happened during sex?
- Most outrageous sex dream you’ve ever had?
- Do you ever go commando?
- What’s the naughtiest thing you’ve ever done?
- Was it worth it?
- Would you give your enemy a lap dance for $1 million?
- If you could make three sexy wishes, what would they be?
- Worst pickup line someone has ever used on you?
- If you’re with your parents and a sex scene comes on, what’s the first thing you do?
- Unfortunately, you’re being forced to choose one sex position for the rest of your life. What is it?
- What sexy thing could you win a world record for?
- Most inconvenient place you’ve ever been turned on?
- Let’s place a bet: How long do you think you can last if I…[insert sexy thing here]?
- On a scale of one to Mount Everest, how high is your sex drive?
- If you could create a sex toy and name it, what would it be?
- What’s the hottest nickname I can call you in bed?
- Think fast! One night stand…do you sleep over or leave?
- What sport best describes your sex life?
- What actor would you pick to play you in a steamy rom-com?
- What sex position could you give a masterclass on?
- If your body was a plant, how many times a day would I have to water it?
- What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done to get a crush’s attention?
- I’m hungry. Can I taste you?
- Oops, I forgot to [insert chore here]. Want to punish me later?
Juicy questions to ask your boyfriend:
- What initially attracted you to me?
- How (or when) did you know you wanted to date me?
- Would you change anything about the way we met?
- In general, do you feel like you fall for people easily?
- What’s something people would be surprised to know about you?
- What’s your favorite thing about yourself?
- If you could change something about your life right now, what would it be?
- What’s the most difficult thing you’ve had to go through?
- Have you ever been in love?
- Why did things end with your last ex?
- What’s one of your dating dealbreakers?
- What’s a red flag for you in a relationship?
- What’s something that gives you the “ick”?
- Is there anything about the future that scares you?
- Do you tend to follow your head or your heart?
- If you could go back in time to any year of your life, what would it be?
- What’s your biggest guilty pleasure?
- What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?
- What’s the last thing you searched on Google?
- The most forbidden person you’ve ever had a crush on?
- What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever done for love?
- Hardest decision you’ve ever had to make?
- What advice would you give your younger self?
- What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in our relationship?
- If you could change something about our relationship, what would it be?
- How do you feel about open relationships?
- Do you think a relationship can come back from cheating?
- Do you want to have a family someday?
- Why or why not?
- What’s something you’ve always wanted to ask me, but haven’t?
Romantic questions to ask your boyfriend:
- What was your first impression of me?
- What’s your idea of a perfect date with me?
- What’s your favorite love song?
- Favorite rom-com?
- What’s your love language?
- How do you like to give love?
- How do you like to receive love?
- How do you feel about PDA?
- What’s your favorite type of kiss?
- How do you like to be celebrated?
- What’s your favorite memory of us together?
- Best date we’ve been on together?
- What’s your favorite thing about our relationship?
- What does an ideal relationship look like to you?
- What makes you feel close to me?
- What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done for someone?
- What’s the most romantic thing someone has ever done for you?
- What do you value most in a relationship?
- What’s your favorite non-physical thing about me?
- Do you believe in soul mates?
- Do you believe in love at first sight?
- Best relationship advice you’ve ever been given?
- When do you feel the most romantic?
- What do you think we have in common?
- What’s a hobby or activity we should try together?
- If you had to describe our romance in one word, what would it be?
- What’s your favorite way for us to connect?
- If you could plan a fun weekend for us anywhere in the world, where would we go?
- What’s a life lesson you’ve picked up from our relationship?
- When it comes to our future, what are you most excited about?
Dirty questions for "Never Have I Ever":
- …sent nudes to someone?
- …had sex in a public place?
- …been caught hooking up with someone?
- …had phone sex?
- …made a sexy tape?
- …had a threesome?
- …tried sexy role-play?
- …accidentally sent nudes to the wrong person?
- …texted your ex on a major holiday?
- …lost a sexy bet?
- …had a sneaky link?
- …gone skinny dipping?
- …kissed more than one person in 24 hours?
- …had a one-night stand?
- …sexted someone while at work?
- …fallen asleep during sex?
- …lied to a date about your age?
- …gone to a strip club?
- …played strip poker?
- …ghosted someone after a first date?
- …accidentally “liked” your ex’s photo while stalking them on social media?
- …given or received a lap dance?
- …used handcuffs or props during sex?
- …been engaged or proposed to?
- …dated two or more people at once?
- …been to a nude beach?
- …visited a sex shop?
- …been part of the mile-high club?
- …used food in a sexy way in bed?
- …touched yourself in public?
Questions about sex:
- Where (or from who) did you learn about sex growing up?
- What’s something you wish people knew about sex?
- What’s your favorite way to be intimate with someone?
- How often do you like to be intimate?
- How important is sex to you in a relationship?
- How do you like to be touched?
- What’s your favorite part about sex?
- Most challenging part about sex?
- What makes you feel closer to someone during sex?
- Do you prefer morning or evening sex?
- Lights on or off?
- What do you want our sex life to look like?
- What do you fantasize about when you masturbate?
- Have you ever had dreams about sex?
- Would you be interested in watching porn with me?
- What’s a sexual fantasy you’ve always wanted to try?
- Would you ever have sex in public with me?
- What’s something you want to try with me in bed?
- What gets you off more: Oral or penetrative sex?
- What sex scene would you want to reenact together?
- Have you ever tried BDSM?
- If we were in a sex shop right now, what three items would you buy for us?
- Have you ever wanted to try something with me, but were afraid to ask?
- In an ideal world, how long would foreplay be?
- Does the thought of recording a sexy video turn you on?
- What’s the last thing you came to?
- Do you tend to get tired or energized after sex?
- Do you prefer to take control or be submissive?
- What’s your favorite thing about our sex life?
- In your opinion, what’s the difference between sex and making love?
The takeaway.
Asking your partner questions can be an intimate way to get to know them better. Plus, it can spark sexy conversations that can bring you closer to each other (in more ways than one).
It’s natural for the question game to feel vulnerable and even intimidating at first, but remember, clear, effective communication is key for any relationship to thrive—especially when it comes to your sex life. Opening up to each other can be healthy, hot, and can even boost trust inside and outside the bedroom.
When asking your partner questions, listen to their answers without judgment, and they’re bound to feel more comfortable opening up to you. And if asking sexy questions leads to a steamy night in together? Even better.
Advertisement
Tianna Faye Soto, M.A., is a Puerto Rican, Jamaican-Chinese writer, editor, and wellness speaker based in New York City. She holds B.A. degrees in Psychology and Spanish Language & Literature from North Carolina State University and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology in Education from Columbia University, where she received specialized training at the Spirituality Mind Body Institute. She is also certified in yoga, meditation, and Reiki levels I & II.
Tianna was previously the Contributing Editor of Dating at Elite Daily and an Associate Editor at Her Campus Media. Her work has been featured by Cosmopolitan, Conscious Magazine, Thrive Global, and more.
As a professional speaker, Tianna leads keynotes and workshops focused on mental health, identity, and personal growth. She has worked with 50 universities around the country along with organizations like Facebook, Neutrogena, Bumble, and The UN Foundation. She also serves as a board member for the international mental health organization To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA).
Tianna’s work is heart-centered, service-driven, and rooted in empathy. Follow along and connect on Instagram: @tiannafayee.