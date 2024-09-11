Skip to Content
Sex

This Toy Delivers The "Most Satisfying Orgasms" Of Your Life

India Edwards
September 11, 2024
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.

close up of woman laying in bed under the covers
Image by mbg creative
September 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Navigating the best sex toys can seem like diving into a sea of endless options—and the excitement is often met with a tinge of overwhelm and potential letdown. But we're here to help.

After all, beyond the physical sensations, science backs up the benefits of regular orgasms (e.g., improved sleep1, improved immune system function, and glowing skin). So naturally we’re committed to finding tools that get the job done.

Our editors have tried a lot of sex toys, yet the Smilemakers Ballerina piqued our interest immediately. Per dozens of satisfied reviewers, this sleek toy delivers on its promises with toe-curling precision.

The Ballerina

$89

Why we recommend The Ballerina

For starters, we love that the Ballerina is designed to be completely customizable. It features six speeds and six pulsation modes (more than any other Smile Makers vibrator), so you can tease all your erogenous zones at once or one at a time.

The FDA-approved vibrator has a sleek and elegant silhouette, with smooth curves that conform to the palm of your hand and provide a seamless glide for effortless use.

Unlike a standard clit massager, The Ballerina envelops the entire vulva all at once, from the clit to the entrance of the vagina, which leads to intense, back-arching orgasms.

What's more, it's quiet (which is useful for those who may have roommates or kiddos around), completely waterproof (a rarity for sex toys!), and easy to clean. Once you're finished, simply clean with warm, soapy water and let it air dry.

What reviewers say

In other words: The Ballerina is the perfect toy for both beginners and seasoned users alike. And (if you're anything like reviewers) it won't take long to get there.

  • "This isn't my first sex toy, but it is my favorite. I was looking for a full vulva external vibrator and I can't believe how difficult it was to find. This was the only one I really found and it was a bit more expensive than what I had been looking for. After using it for a month I can say it's definitely worth it for the price."
  • "The Ballerina is incredible, period. I have been using cheap, Amazon vibrators and decided to splurge when my last one died... It feels expensive, it works like a charm, and it can be used hands free!"
  • "I don't usually write product reviews. But when a product gives you the best, most satisfying orgasm of your life in less than 5 minutes… you have to let the world know."

The Ballerina

$89

The takeaway

With its sleek and precise design and powerful yet gentle vibrations, the Ballerina is a must-try. It's engineered to deliver pleasure in all the right ways, leaving you satisfied time and time again.

Want to spice things up even more? Try pairing it with one of our favorite natural lubes for an extra layer of sensation.

