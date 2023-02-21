121 Fun & Juicy Questions To Spark Conversation With Anyone
The best way to get to know someone is to ask them interesting questions that spark conversation.
Whether you're bored with your friends, looking for ice breakers for your class or colleagues, or looking for juicy questions to ask during a date with someone special, ahead is a big list of fun questions to ask anyone in any situation.
A good time is sure to follow.
Fun questions to spark interesting conversation:
- Are you a city person or a country person?
- Do you think TikTok is net good or net bad for our culture?
- Who's a celebrity that you think is overrated?
- What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
- What were you like as a child?
- What were you like as a teenager?
- What were you like in college, if you went?
- Are you a risk-taker?
- Do you have any routines that you stick to religiously?
- Have you had any major turning points in your life so far?
- What's one thing that's been bringing you pleasure lately?
- What's something you're proud of?
- Do you have any beliefs or values that have changed over the years?
- Do you think you've met your twin flame?
- What role would you play in the group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse?
- Are you a good gift-giver?
- What's the best gift you've ever received?
- Where is the next place you'd like to travel?
Funny questions to ask your friends:
- If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
- What's the worst TV show you've watched recently?
- Who is your celebrity crush?
- Who was your very first celebrity crush?
- Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
- Is water wet?
- Darkness or light?
- Cats or dogs? Defend your stance.
- What was your first email address ever?
- If you had to pick one of our friends to marry on the spot, who would you pick?
- What's your favorite conspiracy theory?
- What's the worst first date you've ever been on?
- Have you ever dated someone who was a really bad kisser?
- What's something you're weirdly into that none of us know about?
- What's your go-to karaoke song?
- What's one of your biggest pet peeves as of late?
- Do you believe in ghosts?
- Do you fart in front of romantic partners?
Juicy questions to ask a guy:
- Are you good at flirting?
- What's one of your go-to "moves"?
- Are you a relationship guy?
- Do you believe in soul mates?
- Are you a jealous person?
- How would you feel if your partner made more money than you?
- What was your last relationship like?
- What's your usual approach to conflict?
- Have you ever been cheated on?
- How often do you cry?
- Have you ever been to therapy?
- Have you ever been in love?
- What initially attracted you to me?
- Morning sex or sex at night?
- How did you first discover masturbation?
- What kind of porn do you watch?
- What's your favorite part of my body?
- Wanna grab a drink?
Juicy questions to ask a girl:
- Have you ever ghosted someone?
- What's the best date you've ever been on?
- Do you believe in love at first sight?
- What does an ideal relationship look like to you?
- What are you like in relationships?
- Why did things end with your last ex?
- What's one of your dating deal-breakers?
- Do you want kids one day? Why or why not?
- Are you friends with any of your exes?
- What love language do you like to receive?
- What love language do you like to give?
- What do you wear around the house usually?
- What's one of your weirdest turn-ons?
- How important is sex to you in a relationship?
- Lights on or lights off?
- Top or bottom?
- What's the wildest place you've ever had sex?
- Are you seeing anyone else right now?
Fun questions for teens and students:
- What's your morning routine?
- What changes would you want to make to your morning routine?
- What color best describes your personality?
- What color best describes yourself as a student?
- How do you think social media is impacting our society?
- What's your most-used app on your phone, and what do you think about it?
- What reality TV show would you go on?
- What is your soul age?
- Who is one adult in your life who has had a big impact on you?
- What's one thing you love about being in your teens?
- What's one thing you look forward to about being a full adult?
- How would you want to raise your kids if you ever choose to have them?
- What is your favorite childhood memory?
- What's your ideal learning style?
- How do you usually study for an exam?
- What makes a good friend?
- If you had unlimited funds, what kind of home would you like to live in?
- What's a class that isn't taught in high school but you think should be?
Fun questions to ask colleagues:
- What's one piece of software, tool, or app that's made your life much easier?
- What system do you use for planning out your daily or weekly to-do list?
- Are you more detail-oriented or more big-picture?
- Do you identify as an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert?
- How do you define success?
- What's your biggest office pet peeve?
- What did you want to be when you were a kid?
- What career would you choose if money wasn't a concern?
- What's one thing most people don't know about you?
- What's one thing we know about you that your family probably doesn't?
- How did you and your partner meet?
- Are you a spender or a saver?
- Would you ever want to be famous? Why or why not?
- Do you like celebrating your birthday?
- What's an area of your life that you'd like to invest more in?
Questions to ask yourself:
- What am I most happy about in my life right now? Why is that?
- Where do I want to be in five years?
- What's one quality I have that I'm proud of?
- What are my core values?
- Am I a good listener?
- What's my relationship to money, and where did it come from?
- Who are my closest friends?
- Which friends or family members do I wish I had a stronger connection with? What can I do to nurture that connection?
- What do I value most in a friendship?
- What do I value most in a romantic partnership?
- How do I feel about the idea of getting married, and why?
- Which family member has most shaped who I am today?
- What is my attachment style?
- How can I better own my past?
- Do I like who I am?
- Do I like who I'm becoming?
The takeaway.
Don't underestimate the power of a thought-provoking conversation starter. No matter who you're talking to, asking the right questions can make space for surprising stories and hilarious banter.
Kelly Gonsalves is a multi-certified sex educator and relationship coach helping people figure out how to create dating and sex lives that actually feel good — more open, more optimistic, and more pleasurable. In addition to working with individuals in her private practice, Kelly serves as the Sex & Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from Northwestern University, and she’s been trained and certified by leading sex and relationship institutions such as The Gottman Institute and Everyone Deserves Sex Ed, among others. Her work has been featured at The Cut, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.
With her warm, playful approach to coaching and facilitation, Kelly creates refreshingly candid spaces for processing and healing challenges around dating, sexuality, identity, body image, and relationships. She’s particularly enthusiastic about helping softhearted women get re-energized around the dating experience and find joy in the process of connecting with others. She believes relationships should be easy—and that, with room for self-reflection and the right toolkit, they can be.
You can stay in the loop about her latest programs, gatherings, and other projects through her newsletter: kellygonsalves.com/newsletter