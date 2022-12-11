<section><h2><h2><strong>What is my mental age?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2><h2><strong>5-12</strong></h2></h2><p>You have the mental age of a young child between the ages of five to 12. You may be fun, a bit wild, and free-spirited, but if you're much older than 12, it might be worth your while to work on maturing a bit.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>13-21</strong></h2></h3><p>With a mental age of 13 to 21, you have a teenager's mindset. You're beginning to understand who you are, but may still have inner growth to do. Nothing wrong with that, just remember that life isn't all play, no work.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>22-30</strong></h2></h3><p>You have the mental age of a young adult between 22 and 30. You're definitely more mature than a teenager, but may not have the wisdom of additional life experience—yet.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>30-39</strong></h2></h3><p>Your have the mental age of someone in their 30's. You're mindset is still relatively fresh, and you may even be up to date on the latest trends, but that doesn't mean you follow them. You're becoming more individualized and may notice the pace of your lifestyle is beginning to slow down.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>40-49</strong></h2></h3><p>Your mental age is between 40 and 49, prime middle age. With this mental age, you're becoming wiser, more sure of who you are, your lifestyle is likely moving at a slower pace than it once was.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>50-59</strong></h2></h3><p>You have a mental age of someone in their 50's. You may feel your prime is behind you, but you've had a good amount of life experience at this point to give you the wisdom that comes with it</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>60-69</strong></h2></h3><p>With a mental age of someone in their 60's, you probably enjoy taking it easy, doing your own thing, and not really caring about what's hip—or even what other people think.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>70+</strong></h2></h3><p>With a mental age of someone 70 and up, you may not feel as sharp as you once were, and have definitely slowed down significantly (in terms of the pace of your lifestyle). You are also, however, likely very wise.</p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>What do you like to do in your free time?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What is your typical bedtime?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>How about waking up in the morning?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What is your favorite part about holidays?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Do you consider yourself hip?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>How concerned are you with practicality?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What kind of movies, shows, books, etc., interest you?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Thoughts on the latest technology?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>How much time do you spend on your phone?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Are you on TikTok?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Would you rather sip on coffee or juice with breakfast?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Do you have children?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>How about grandchildren?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Do you consider yourself stubborn?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Do you enjoy abstract thought and/or philosophy?</strong></h2></h3></section>

