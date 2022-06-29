The different types of maturity are often interwoven and easy to confuse with one another, and this can complicate relationships. For example, you might see an adult who is physically mature and assume that this person is also psychologically mature—only to find that the individual acts more like a child than an adult. You might also come across someone who is terrifically mature in the career arena yet find him terribly immature when it comes to relationships. It's also common to be excited by a partner's wild or uninhibited side yet ultimately find that there's an accompanying irresponsibility that is hard to take.