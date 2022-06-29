Maybe your partner has a “go with the flow” attitude that was enticing at first, but you’re increasingly feeling like the parent in the relationship. Maybe you’re tired of being the only one who handles the finances, or the only one who keeps on top of household duties, or the only one who manages the social calendar. Maybe you’re tired of feeling like a nag and find yourself wondering, “Will my partner ever share some of the responsibility for the adult aspects of our relationship?"

When it comes to living with passion and adventure, your partner excels; when it comes to doing the emotional work in the relationship, your partner is a disaster. From having meltdowns when challenges arise to refusing to work through conflict, you’re exhausted from the emotional upheaval and concerned about mounting resentments. Your friends may think you have the perfect relationship from the outside, but you often feel like you're living with an “adult child.”

Differences in maturity levels can have the potential to wreak havoc in relationships. Here's how to know if you're dealing with a maturity discrepancy in your relationship, as well as what to do when you find yourself with an immature partner.