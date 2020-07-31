mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Parenting

The 4 Main Parenting Styles: What To Know About Your Style

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
family hanging outside

Image by Sween Shots / Stocksy

July 31, 2020 — 11:14 AM

How you parent your child is a very personal and highly individualized to your situation, personalties, lifestyle, and needs. As such, what it means to be a “good parent” has a lot of different variables: What works for one family, won’t for another. That’s OK.

What we do know is that there are parenting styles that remain fairly consistent—even if these styles present themselves differently in real life. And what are these styles? Well, experts have narrowed in on four of them; here, we explain. 

What is a parenting style and why does it matter?

The concept of four distinct parenting styles was coined in the 60s by psychologist Diana Baumrind who studied preschool-age children and their behaviors. She then compared said behaviors with the interaction with the kids’ parents: the adult’s disciplinary strategies, how nurturing and caring they were in times of duress, how they communicated together, and expectations of maturity and control.

What she found was four different styles, those being authoritative, uninvolved, permissive, and disciplinarian (also known as authoritarian). “What it comes down to is where the parent falls on the grid of sensitivity and expectations,” says Aliza Pressman, PhD, co-founding director and director of clinical programming for the Mount Sinai Parenting Center. “Sensitivity is about warmth and nurturing your child’s needs and emotions; expectations is about instilling responsibility in your child and setting boundaries.” 

While these four styles are distinct, parents may identify behaviors from multiple camps (people are complex, after all), however it is more about how the parenting style comes across generally. 

There is also a major cultural context to these. “How you define what makes up these parenting styles may look different for different cultures and communities,” says Pressman. “How one community expresses sensitivity and love may be different than how another community does; Just because it’s not how you do it doesn’t mean they are not being sensitive or that they don’t love their child just as much. So these styles still ring true, it’s just how they are expressed may be different.” 

Advertisement

1. Authoritarian/disciplinarian 

“Authoritarian parents have a rigid, controlling, ‘my way or the highway’ style of parenting,” says licensed psychologist Nicole Beurkens, PhD, CNS. Essentially, the authoritarian parent rules the home like a, well, authoritarian. And as Pressman notes, “The authoritarian parent has high demands, but that’s not the problem; the problem is there’s low sensitivity.” 

As for the children, this parenting style can cause the child to feel an absence of control over their lives, lessened self-respect, and an undercurrent of stress. “The child has little to no say, which often leads them to feel more anxious,” says Beurkens. 

Examples:

  • The answer to “why” is often, “Because I told you so.”
  • Demanding tasks or setting unattainable goals, while also not providing support to help the accomplish them.
  • Punishing harshly for minor infractions.
Advertisement

2. Permissive

This parenting style is, essentially, the flipped version of the last one. “These parents are highly sensitive and warm, but they don’t feel comfortable with boundaries,” says Pressman. “These are like your ‘best friend’ parents.” 

Buerkens agrees: “They rarely say no to their children, tend to use bribes to shape behavior, and don’t generally provide much structure,” she says. Unfortunately, this parenting style means kids grow up without structure, and therefore “struggle with taking responsibility, do more poorly in school, and tend to have self-esteem problems.”

Examples:

  • Doesn’t want to punish kids, no matter how big the matter.
  • Very good at comforting; very bad at setting boundaries.
  • Cares more about their kid liking them than wanting them to grow and develop.
Advertisement

3. Uninvolved

“Uninvolved parents aren’t attuned to their child’s needs, and generally leave them alone to fend for themselves. They don’t take an interest in the child or their activities, and don’t spend much time engaging with them,” says Beurkens. “This is generally regarded as the most problematic style of parenting.”

And at its worst? “This is basically just neglect,” says Pressman. 

As for the children raised in uninvolved homes, they tend to struggle the most as well. “They have trouble with relationships, academics, self-esteem, mental health, and more,” says Beurkens.

Examples:

  • Absent, sometimes physically but almost always emotionally.
  • Does not punish children, but also does not praise them for good behavior.
  • Offers no guidance.
Advertisement

4. Authoritative 

Here, we have the parenting style that actually goes by many names: mindful parenting, gentle parenting, and so on. Essentially, authoritative parenting is the ideal balance of sensitivity and clear expectations, boundaries, and demands that experts and regular folks have been striving for years. “This is something of a north star,” says Pressman. “It feels like, ‘I’m in tune with who my child is, but it’s not a free for all.’ It makes a lot of sense: you need guidance as a kid to grow, but the child also needs to feel safe to receive boundaries.”

So why does this parenting style work so well? It helps children develop into responsible, carrying people—mainly through leading by example. “Authoritative parents are thought to be the most developmentally-supportive blend of authoritarian and permissive parents,” says Buerkens. “They take the child’s thoughts and feelings into account when deciding on the limits and imposing consequences. Children raised by authoritative parents tend to be the most well-adjusted, have good social skills, and better emotional and behavior regulation than those raised in homes where the other 3 parenting types are utilized.”

Examples

  • All feelings are welcome, all behaviors are not. 
  • Listens and shows empathy in moments of duress; but will also help the child find ways to make the situation better.
  • Punishments fit the offense, and usually come with an explanation as to why they are in trouble and how to be better going forward.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities

Stephanie Barnes
From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities
Love

This Dynamic Between A Couple Can Cause Significant Strain On Their Relationship

Kelly Gonsalves
This Dynamic Between A Couple Can Cause Significant Strain On Their Relationship
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Spirituality

Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology

Sarah Regan
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology
Recipes

Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad
Personal Growth

Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Awkward? Here's What To Remember In Those Uncomfortable Moments
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For
Personal Growth

In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur

Jason Wachob
In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur
Recipes

Happy National Avocado Day! Here's 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Happy National Avocado Day! Here's 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try
Integrative Health

3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults

Abby Moore
3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults
Spirituality

What Color Is Your Aura? Discover With This Quick Personality Quiz

Sarah Regan
What Color Is Your Aura? Discover With This Quick Personality Quiz
Beauty

Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine

Andrea Jordan
Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/parenting-styles

Your article and new folder have been saved!