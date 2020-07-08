"There are such big emotions that lead up to timeouts, and it didn't seem effective to me to leave my son to sit alone with these big, scary emotions," the mom explains in the video. "This gives him a super-comfy, safe space as an outlet to reflect, center his mind, process his thoughts, and regulate his emotions. The calming corner allows him to do this because he can meditate, do breathing exercises, or just sit and relax and calm himself via the tools that appeal to his five senses."

She says the calming corner helps her child process emotions before being given consequences like less screen time or additional chores rather than making timeout itself the consequence. Time-ins can also look like a parent sitting down with their child to give them a dedicated space to express their emotions with full attention from a supportive caregiver.

Utilizing time in calming corners, rather than in isolation or timeout, can help kids develop greater emotional awareness and tools to soothe uncomfortable feelings, says holistic child psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS. "It is also focused on helping the child learn emotional and behavioral regulation, as opposed to being focused on punishment for experiencing strong feelings or acting out on them."

Time-in allows children to receive support and guidance from a parent or caregiver during a challenging moment, she adds. "It can be a very beneficial way to strengthen the parent-child relationship, even in the midst of challenging moments, and also helps children learn the tools for navigating intense feelings and moments."