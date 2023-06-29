Aging is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do to give ourselves the best chances of living long, healthy lives.

A recent study assessed the impacts of weight loss, improved diet, and heightened physical activity on the “brain age” (or brain health) of adults. Brain age doesn’t necessarily match a person’s actual age. Researchers assess brain age based on how old brains appear to be in brain scans.

Past studies have found that people with obesity are more likely to have higher brain ages1 because of decreased white matter2 in their brains and that weight loss is effective in lowering brain age.

Researchers studied 102 participants who were over 30 years old and met the threshold for obesity. The mean age of participants was 51.5 and the mean brain age was 52.8. The vast majority of participants were men, which researchers said was a limitation of their study. More research is needed that includes women.

Participants were asked to up their exercise and follow diets rich in vegetables and poultry for 18 months. Researchers assessed their brain age, along with other health factors, at the beginning and end of the 18-month time period.

Weight loss was associated with a decrease in brain age, researchers found. Specifically, a loss of 1% body weight resulted in a 9-month decrease in brain age in the study.

Decreased brain age was also associated with improved liver biomarkers, decreased liver fat, and decreased body fat. The study concluded that decreased brain age was associated with a lower consumption of sweets and processed foods, too.