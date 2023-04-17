If you injure your leg, an orthopedist will order an X-ray to see if there are any broken bones. If you have chest pain, a cardiologist will scan your heart. If you have blood in your stool, your doctor will recommend a colonoscopy. But if you have depression, anxiety, or problems with focus and attention, most psychiatrists will simply ask you to describe your symptoms. No one will look at your brain. It makes no sense.

For me, that all changed in 1991. That’s when I was first starting out in my own psychiatry practice, and I attended a lecture on an imaging technology called SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography). The lecturer showed how scanning the brain could give psychiatrists more information to help us ask better questions, provide more accurate diagnoses, and better treat our patients. From the first brain scan image, I was hooked.