To make these five steps of the Neurocycle® more accessible to everyone (because we can all benefit from detoxing our minds), I've created the Neurocycle app, which guides you to practice these steps for 15 to 45 minutes daily for 63 days. (By the way, the idea that it takes 21 days to form a habit is largely a myth; 63 days is truly what it takes to rewire your mind-brain-body connection.)

The app's prompts are designed to help you get to the root of the experiences that are driving your actions, clean them up, and reconstruct a new "thought tree," so to speak, by cleaning up the roots.

My intention was to make a resource that is simple to follow and can be used at any time, by anyone. It's extremely helpful even for those who are already undergoing some form of therapy (you're living with yourself 24/7; you're not going to see your therapist 24/7) and our research, which is ongoing, has shown that the Neurocycle® is up to 81% effective at helping people manage feelings of anxiety and depression.

Around 500,000 users worldwide have used Neurocycle® to shift the way their minds—and in turn, their bodies—work. In our most recent clinical trial, which is currently being written up in multiple scientific journals, those who used Neurocycle® for nine weeks not only managed to identify the source of their anxiety and depression and manage their mind but were also found to have changes in telomere length (DNA sequences that correspond to biological aging; the shorter your telomeres, the older your body acts) that corresponded to gaining almost 30 years of biological health. And that's just after nine weeks.

This research shows the power of the mind to make changes that can be felt across all aspects of our lives—from our sleep to our work to our relationships.

Through this process of mind management, the Neurocycle®, we learn to listen to our warning signals and use them as clues to rewire our mind/brain/body connection. In doing this, we can gain control over our narratives. We can't change our story, but we can change what it looks like inside of us and how it plays out in our future.