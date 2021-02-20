Thoughts are real things. And, like all real things, they generate energy: little packets of energy called photons, which are the fundamental particles of light. Albert Einstein discovered this law (photoelectric effect) and won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work.

Though all of us have experienced photons in many ways, perhaps you’ve never thought of them in relation to your thoughts, so let me give you an example: You’re watching someone bullying people. Suddenly, you find yourself almost taking a step back, and you feel disturbed. It’s almost as though the person is throwing something at you. What you’re experiencing is the toxic energy from that person’s thoughts—and it’s real.

Mental energy sucks others in. Think of hanging out with someone who’s constantly depressed or negative and how you feel around them. Fear breeds fear. The fearful mind generates fearful probabilities. The depressed mind generates depressing possibilities. But the same can be said for the positive.

The excited mind generates exciting possibilities. The joyful mind generates joyful possibilities. And the list goes on. We are what we think, and what we think about most will grow.