How Negative Thoughts Affect Brain Health + What To Do About Them

Here's something to ponder. Every time you have a thought—and it's estimated that about 60,000 of them ricochet through your mind each day—your brain pumps out chemicals that influence the way you feel. And it happens almost instantly.

Whenever you have a sad thought, an unkind thought, or a hopeless thought—such as "I'm never going to land my dream job"—your brain pumps out a dose of chemicals that make you feel bad. On the flip side, conjure a happy, loving, or encouraging thought, and your brain gives you a blissful jolt of feel-good chemicals.

It seems obvious that if you want to feel better, you should consciously fill your head with hopeful thoughts. But most of us have no control over our thoughts. They pop in automatically, and they're overwhelmingly negative. These automatic negative thoughts (ANTs) infest the brain and steal your happiness.

Think of these ANTs as you would the ants that might bother you if you were on a romantic picnic. One ANT, like one pesky critter at your picnic, is no big problem. Two or three ANTs, like two or three insects at your picnic, become a bit more irritating. But having hundreds of ANTs, like hundreds of creepy-crawlers at your picnic, can ruin your day.

These ANTs are bad news for your brain too.