How Negative Thoughts Affect Brain Health + What To Do About Them

Don't believe everything you think. Not only do ANTs disrupt optimal brain function, but they also tend to lie. Actually, they lie a lot and can wreak havoc in your life. In my new book, Change Your Brain, Change Your Grades, I write about Marcus, a 14-year-old who thought he was stupid and berated himself daily for having trouble with his schoolwork and doing poorly on tests. But he had an IQ of 135, placing him in the top 1% of all people. He wasn't stupid, but he did need to stop believing every stupid ANT that popped into his head.