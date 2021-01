The final actionable step is accountability—essentially, how do you hold on to this vision of joy you’ve created for yourself? How can you check in with where you are at on your journey? How do you make sure you’re revisiting your roadmap regularly?

Well, you reach out to others: “You need people to hold you accountable to the joy and purpose you’ve set out for yourself,” says Lasan. “It’s so easy to get thrown back into the mess of the world, so it’s important to have people who are checking in on your joy.”

There are several ways to do this: An easy option is to join digital groups that are inline with your goals—like writer’s groups, artists’ collectives, spiritual advisors, or fitness accounts on social media.

But you also need to get those you are close with on board. “Get people that you love involved, like your parents, friends, partners, children,” she says. “You’re not going on this journey alone. You want people to be aware of your priorities and needs, so they can help you stay in line—and, also, not pull you off course.”

This, Lasan notes, has benefits that just might overflow into the relationships themselves: “You’re on a journey of getting to know yourself, so this invites others to get to know you better too. The people in your life may have an idea of what they think you are, but we’re all always evolving and changing. Let people get to know who you are now and who you want to be.”