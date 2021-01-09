A joy quest is, essentially, a self assessment in purpose and priorities. “Joy is tied to purpose,” says Lasan. “People miss this. They think joy is a ‘nice idea’ or some state of bliss that they can never really achieve, but it’s what happens when you are committing to things that are in-line with your purpose and what naturally inspires you.” And of course, she notes, not every little thing that sparks happiness will be directly related to purpose and goals, but on some level joyful moments can be connected to your larger dreams.

It makes sense, and really follows all the same lessons we know from other areas of well-being: You can’t get healthier without understanding where you are at this moment and where you want to be. You can’t improve mental health without understanding what centers and calms you. And, you cannot manifest a joyful life without understanding, first, what brings you joy to begin with.

If you don’t know how to start this joy quest, Lasan recommends carving out some time so you can journal all about what makes you happy: “Be selfish about this! Be selfish about your joy. Don’t think about what others might want from you, or what has been projected on you,” she says, noting to get into specifics and details where you can. “You want to be as clear on your lane of joy as you can be.” Of course, there are professional resources and classes to help you navigate this, if you're struggling to get started.