 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
How The 'Neurocycle' App Has Helped Support My Mental Health While My Therapist Is Away

How The 'Neurocycle' App Has Helped Support My Mental Health While My Therapist Is Away

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
I Tried This Neuroscientist-Researched App & It Reduced My Anxiety

Image by MILLES STUDIO / Stocksy

August 21, 2022 — 10:20 AM

Mental health is a topic that has taken center stage over the last several years, with more and more people following the necessary steps to improve their general mindset and work through personal trauma. I personally have been going to therapy for years, but when my therapist took the month of August off it was the perfect time to test out Neurocycle, an app that challenged me to observe my thought processes from the comfort of my phone, leveraging technology for good. 

What to know about the app.

The Neurocycle app from communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D. offers a 63 day course to enhance awareness and improve your mental health, posing questions that require you to consider how your habits are impacting anxiety, whether you are aware of your thought cycle, amongst other introspective ideas. “[This is] the first ever scientifically tested brain detox app, shown to help reduce anxiety and depression by up to 81%,” Leaf says in a recent YouTube video

The app includes mini neurocycles and decompression guides for ‘soothing your inner child,' grounding yourself, and sparkling creativity, with a calendar available to track your progress in different mental health areas as you move through the program.

As someone who obsessively tracks nearly every aspect of my life from the books I’m reading to what movies I’ve watched, it’s satisfying to be able to quantify my mental health progress as well, easily accessible in one app. 

Neurocycle Logo

Neurocycle

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

My experience.

Since I haven’t had my therapist to bounce my ideas off of once a week over the past month, I’ve been forced to observe my own thoughts and come up with my own solutions to issues. But when that becomes overwhelming I'm thankfully that I have Neurocycle to lean back on, providing de-escalation tips for anxiety, actionable advice for dealing with burnout, and even methods for dealing with the unfortunate habit of jumping to conclusions. 

I’m partial to the concept of following a pre-planned schedule each day, so the 63-day course is perfect for my slightly over-controlling tendencies, but if you enjoy working on the fly, you have the freedom to select audios that fit with your current mental space and address more specific needs.

Bottom line? No matter what path my mind decides to take me down that day, there’s a relevant neurocycle I can listen to that will de-escalate the situation into manageable territory. Think about it like a gentle podcast for your mental health. There’s even a 14-minute cycle on people pleasing, one of my most notorious bad habits. 

The takeaway.

While I wouldn’t necessarily classify this app as a replacement for therapy, it has been for me a great way to bridge the gap until my therapist comes back from vacation, and I will be useful in my day to day when I have specific concerns I want to address. For anyone that likes taking actionable steps of care, this is the ideal platform to quantify your improvement and increase your self awareness. As we work to make mental healthcare more accessible, this app is an excellent asset for anyone looking for a little extra support.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Antioxidant-Packed Turmeric Supplement Has 10X The Power Of Golden Milk

Emma Loewe
This Antioxidant-Packed Turmeric Supplement Has 10X The Power Of Golden Milk
Integrative Health

Melatonin Make You Feel Groggy & Foggy? You're Not Alone — Here's Why

Emma Loewe
Melatonin Make You Feel Groggy & Foggy? You're Not Alone — Here's Why
$49.99

How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age

With Leslie Carr, PsyD
How To Live Mindfully In The Digital Age
Integrative Health

I’m Almost 50 & I Swear By This Product To Support My Energy Levels

Cindy Fraley-Hunter
I’m Almost 50 & I Swear By This Product To Support My Energy Levels
Integrative Health

This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity

Morgan Chamberlain
This Common "Brain-Draining" Habit Is Killing Your Cognitive Capacity
Love

Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Braelyn Wood
Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

One In 5 People Has This Unhealthy Relationship "Personality Type" — Do You?

Julie Nguyen
One In 5 People Has This Unhealthy Relationship "Personality Type" — Do You?
Motivation

This Grippy Yoga Mat Never Slips While I'm Working Out & It's Only $35

Merrell Readman
This Grippy Yoga Mat Never Slips While I'm Working Out & It's Only $35
Functional Food

5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Merrell Readman
5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Beauty

Found: A Functional Lip Gloss That Actually Hydrates Your Pout

Hannah Frye
Found: A Functional Lip Gloss That Actually Hydrates Your Pout
Spirituality

Love Orchids? Here's What They Mean Spiritually & How To Take Care Of Them

Sarah Regan
Love Orchids? Here's What They Mean Spiritually & How To Take Care Of Them
Spirituality

4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)

The AstroTwins
4 Steps Astrologers Want You To Take This Week (Before Mercury Retro Strikes)
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/neurocycle-app-is-accessible-mental-health-support-system

Your article and new folder have been saved!