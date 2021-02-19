When you think about it, happiness as a concept is a little elusive—what does it mean, really, and can you actually become a “happier” person? What does "searching for happiness" truly look like in practice?

We had to float the question over to communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D.Her answer? Yes, you can train your brain to become happier—although, the process looks different for everyone. “It's your formula. You have to find your code for happiness,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Your specific inner work may look different than a friend or neighbor’s, but you’ll follow the same general flow. Here, Leaf offers three tips: