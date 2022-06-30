7 Genius Hacks To Eat More Vegetables Every Day — Without Relying On Salads

Love them or hate them, vegetables are an absolute must in every healthy diet. However, if you do struggle with a distaste for veggies, it’s undoubtedly more difficult to reach your daily recommended intake or even have an awareness of what that should look like.

Focusing on varying the types of vegetables on your plate can certainly make healthy eating more interesting, and using tactics to sneak veggies into your day will make it that much easier to adequately fuel your body.

So realistically, how many vegetables should you be eating daily and what can you do to breeze past that goal? We’ll give you a hint: It’s not all about salads.