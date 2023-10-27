Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? This Makes A Big Difference
It took me a long time to find a vibrator that truly brings orgasm without fail—but my sex toy quest didn’t end there. After much discussion (communication makes for great sex!), my boyfriend and I recently decided to test out toys for shared pleasure.
Since no vibrator has impressed me quite as much as the Maude Vibe (the brand’s sleek hand-held vibrator), it only seemed fitting to start with the new Maude vibrating ring. This stretchy vibrating band is designed to stimulate multiple parties during sex—and the experience kind of blew our minds.
If you’re wondering how much of a difference such a tiny toy can make, stick with me while I share (almost) every detail of my adventures with the Maude band. And if you’re already intent on spicing up your sex life, grab it for less than $45 with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Maude Band
- Quiet (even on strongest vibration)
- 5 vibration settings
- Silky smooth material
- Very stretchy
- Sleek, discreet aesthetic
- Can't use with oil-based lube
- Setting is tough to change while in use
What is the Maude band?
The sex toy market is not short on options, but the vast majority seem to be geared towards pleasure for those with vaginas. On the other hand, bands or cock rings are an enticing pleasure aid for penis-owners.
Psychotherapist and board-certified clinical sexologist, Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW, previously told mindbodygreen that they "can give you multiple orgasms by trapping blood flow in your shaft.” Maude’s band sets itself apart from a more traditional ring by adding an element of vibration, which is what makes it a homerun for shared pleasure.
The band is made from a silky smooth FDA grade silicone, with five vibration speeds. So small it fits in the palm of my hand, the device is travel-friendly and great for beginners (cough: us).
How we tested the Maude band
I’ve tested a lot of vibrators, but this was my first real foray into using sex toys with a partner. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from interviewing sex experts, though, it’s that curiosity really enhances your sex life (that and a good lube).
Before trying the band for myself, I read almost 100 positive reviews on the brand’s site from other heterosexual couples. Men rave about how the device “changes the entire orgasm” and keeps them harder for longer, and women say it’s “so satisfying for both partners.” (Note: You do not need to be in a hetero relationship to make the most of this toy—this just reflects my own experience.)
Needless to say my partner and I were both intrigued.
The band arrived partially charged, so we were able to try it right away. We only needed to use the band once to determine the hype was real—but we’ve used it many times since (you know, just to be sure).
How to use the Maude band
Maude recommends using the band with an organic aloe-based lubricant (like this one!), so that’s exactly what we did. You can also use water-based, but just make sure to stay away from oils, as that can damage the ultra-soft silicone.
The lube can be applied directly to the penis, or rub some on the device before sliding it on. We tried it both ways and really didn’t have a preference. We loved that it could be positioned anywhere (base, shaft, etc.) and used with a condom. From there, you can turn the device to have the vibrating portion (the thicker end) facing away or towards your partner. Position really dictated how we preferred to setup the ring, so I recommend experimenting a bit to see what’s best for you.
In terms of operating the band, the five speeds are controlled by tapping a small button on the left side. It can be a bit difficult to reach the button during sex (depending on your position), but we generally stuck with one speed anyway.
What we love about the Maude band
It's soft & stretchy
Having tried Maude’s products before, I wasn’t surprised by the band’s velvety smooth material, but it was a welcome discovery for my partner.
What did surprise me was how stretchy the band is! It has a snug fit but doesn’t cause any discomfort going on or off. The lube is definitely necessary, but the stretch makes things much easier.
It's small & discreet
Maude’s devices are notorious for their aesthetically pleasing designs, and the band is no exception. Honestly, I’d leave this sleek toy out on my bedside table without thinking twice (a major perk considering the bag of bulky sex toys collecting dust under my bed).
I was a bit nervous about the band bumping up against me during sex, but its small size alleviated those concerns.
It's quiet
The band’s discreteness doesn’t end with its design. The device is surprisingly quiet when in use, especially compared to other vibrating toys I’ve tested.
It gets a bit louder as you increase the vibration speed, but even level five is fairly quiet.
It increases pleasure
Most importantly, the band makes great sex even better. Even without vibration, this wearable toy is a great way to make sex last longer.
The vibration, of course, brings things to a whole new level. I personally need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, and (when positioned correctly) this band hasn’t failed to get the job done.
And this tiny toy is surprisingly powerful! We’ve tried every vibration speed, but generally stick with level 2.
It's good for you
I’ve experienced some pretty intense pleasure from the Maude band, but what pleases me most is knowing that I’m actually doing a service for my health in the process.
Ever wonder why sex can feel like such a stress reliever? Orgasms also release oxytocin and promote better sleep.
Plus, orgasms boost levels of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), an anti-aging hormone that improves muscle strength, bone density, body fat, sexual satisfaction, and overall well-being. DHEA decreases with age—and if orgasms can mitigate that, sign me up for any toy to get me there.
Dare I suggest opting for a (much cheaper) round with the Maude band instead of a luxury facial? I swear my skin starts to glow when I’m having better sex. Maybe it’s because orgasms raise estrogen levels, which prevents the decrease of collagen (whatever the cause, I’ll take it!)
The takeaway
Whether you’re seeking a deeper connection with your partner or just looking for ways to spice up your sex life, the Maude band needs to be on your radar. Pair it with communication, curiosity, and a good lube, and you’ll be basking in all the benefits of a healthy sex life. Grab the band for less than $45 with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.