Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? This Makes A Big Difference

It took me a long time to find a vibrator that truly brings orgasm without fail—but my sex toy quest didn’t end there. After much discussion (communication makes for great sex!), my boyfriend and I recently decided to test out toys for shared pleasure.

Since no vibrator has impressed me quite as much as the Maude Vibe (the brand’s sleek hand-held vibrator), it only seemed fitting to start with the new Maude vibrating ring. This stretchy vibrating band is designed to stimulate multiple parties during sex—and the experience kind of blew our minds.

If you’re wondering how much of a difference such a tiny toy can make, stick with me while I share (almost) every detail of my adventures with the Maude band. And if you’re already intent on spicing up your sex life, grab it for less than $45 with code MINDBODYGREEN.