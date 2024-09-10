Want To Elevate Sex With Your Partner? This Makes A Big Difference

The lube can be applied directly to the penis, or rub some on the device before sliding it on. We tried it both ways and really didn’t have a preference. We loved that it could be positioned anywhere (base, shaft, etc.) and used with a condom. From there, you can turn the device to have the vibrating portion (the thicker end) facing away or towards your partner. Position really dictated how we preferred to setup the ring, so I recommend experimenting a bit to see what’s best for you.