"Sexual role play can bring elements of play and novelty to a relationship. This is especially rejuvenating when partners feel like they've hit a plateau in the relationship," says therapist Wardeh C. Hattab, LCSW. Using role-play can help you and your partner rediscover the intrigue of your early days together and inject fun back into a sex life that might have begun to feel a little routine.

Role-play is also a chance to step outside of the everyday rules you usually live your life by. "It allows couples to do things they wouldn't have felt comfortable doing otherwise," explains sex therapist Aliyah Moore, Ph.D. "If you're used to asking politely, role-playing gives you the chance to become more assertive and make decisive orders toward your partner. On the other hand, if you're someone who's used to pleasing others, role-playing gives you the chance to simply lie down, relax, and take the role of the receiver."

Moore goes on to say that role-play can be a wonderful way for couples to bond and get closer as "acting out a fantasy builds the anticipation between partners, making sexual encounters more intimate and fulfilling."