Of course, emojis aren't the answer to all of your relationship woes, and face-to-face interaction will likely prevail the majority of the time. However, it's now clear that tacking emojis onto your messages can do a lot more than make the conversation more colorful; it can help amplify communication and even assist you and your partner in getting out of your comfort zone and trying new things. For example, if you've been itching to add a little play and sensuality to your conversations but find something like sexting intimidating or awkward, Edelstein says adding an emoji or two to the exchange could be a game-changer. "[Using emojis can be] especially helpful for those that find sexting embarrassing or don't know what to say. Instead of typing out something dirty, which for some people feels silly or vulnerable, an emoji can feel safer, lighthearted, and playful." And couples that maintain a sense of playfulness in their relationship are often more likely to try new things and keep things fresh, says the psychotherapist.

So whether you're like me and want to stop coming off as perpetually apathetic to what your partner is conveying to you over text, or you're someone who wants to dip their toe into more provocative and sensual digital exchanges, it might be time to get cozy with your emoji keyboard. You might just find that it's the ideal launching point to foster improved communication in your partnerships and effectively express your emotions.

"Couples that regularly discuss their emotions are better able to handle conflict and maintain intimacy," Edelstein concludes. "Since most people tend to text during the day, [using emojis is] an easy way to start getting used to that."