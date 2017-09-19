mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How To Deal When Your Partner's Fantasy Turns You Off

Esther Perel
Psychotherapist & Author By Esther Perel
Psychotherapist & Author
Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel is the New York Times bestselling author of The State of Affairs and Mating in Captivity. Her celebrated TED talks have garnered more than 20 million views and she is also the host of the popular podcast Where Should We Begin?

Photo by Marija Mandic

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Renowned couples therapist and TED speaker Esther Perel is the best-selling author of Mating in Captivity and the host of top Audible original series Where Should We Begin? Her newest book, The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity, publishes in October 2017. Her exclusive mbg class, The Essential Guide to Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence, will help you create the relationship you’ve always wanted and take your sex life to a whole new level. (This piece originally appeared on EstherPerel.com.)

One of the great mysteries of fantasy is that we don’t know why certain things are a turnoff and others are the opposite. We don’t understand the preferences of others or ourselves. Sure, we can examine the biography of a person, but fundamentally we are in the dark.

So let’s say you want to know what your partner’s fantasies are, but when you find out, they leave you feeling inadequate, disgusted, or just plain turned off? Here are some things to consider and try out as you open up the fantasy conversation:

Fantasy is not reality.

Children may playact that they are in jail. But if they were in jail, they wouldn’t be playing as a prisoner. Fantasy is play; it is not reality, and it is not what we want in the cold light of day.

So, why do we have fantasies that aren't in alignment with what we want in reality? My colleague Michael Bader aptly said that a good fantasy states the problem and offers the solution. In other words, whatever cultural obstacles or prohibitions you encounter in life you are allowed to explore in the realm of your imagination.

The imagination, of course, is not always politically correct. For instance, a rape fantasy is just that: a fantasy of forced seduction. In a rape fantasy you never experience the dread that accompanies violence; instead, you are subverting the idea and transforming the meaning of that experience into a source of pleasure and excitement.

Article continues below

Don't play the shame game.

If you ask someone their private turn-on and they open up, they're inviting you into their secret garden. If you are openly disgusted, you are effectively slamming the gate and running off into the wilderness. By closing off the conversation or reacting with disgust, we induce shame and guilt in the other.

The erotic mind is very sensitive to censorship, and it knows when it needs to go into hiding. Someone may promise never to have these thoughts or voice them again, but you can’t eradicate someone’s preferences because you don’t like them.

So, if your partner reveals himself or herself to you, don’t shut them down. By shutting down the conversation, you are in effect saying, "I want you to open up but only on my terms." That creates a power dynamic that is far removed from the inner erotic sanctum.

Be why-curious.

I have a friend who doesn’t understand why people like to eat pickled octopus. Like taste, fantasy can induce the ick factor for others. But instead of turning away with revulsion and worrying about the implications of a partner’s fantasy, I encourage you to remain curious.

Ask your partner about their particular fantasy. What is it about it your fantasy that is pleasurable? Is it that you get to be passive? Ruthless? Give over power? By remaining curious and open, we are asking the other: Who are you? We don’t have to understand them; we can simply find out more about who they are, which creates space, acceptance, and room for play.

Article continues below

Try something new.

A woman once told me about her partner’s fantasy of being seduced in a clothing store changing room by the attendant. His fantasy made her feel inadequate and cuckolded: Why did he have to imagine another woman? But when they tried playing out the fantasy at home, with her playing the attendant, she found that there was pleasure to be had in playing out fantasy. She could bring her own imagination to it so that they both owned the game. Taste, like our palate as we grow from children to adults, can evolve and change. Be open to trying new flavors—you may find something you like.

Want more insight into your sexuality? Find out the two types of passion (and which one is good for your sex life), then learn what the number of sexual partners you've had actually says about you.

Esther Perel
Esther Perel
Psychotherapist Esther Perel is recognized as one of the world’s most original and insightful voices...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Create Lasting Passion In Your Relationships? This Is How
Check out The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Learn how to spark your erotic intelligence and create the relationship you’ve always desired.
View the class
Esther Perel
Esther Perel
Psychotherapist Esther Perel is recognized as one of the world’s most...
Read More

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-deal-when-your-partners-fantasy-turns-you-offhow-to-stay-open-when-your-pa

Your article and new folder have been saved!