How To Deal When Your Partner's Fantasy Turns You Off

A woman once told me about her partner’s fantasy of being seduced in a clothing store changing room by the attendant. His fantasy made her feel inadequate and cuckolded: Why did he have to imagine another woman? But when they tried playing out the fantasy at home, with her playing the attendant, she found that there was pleasure to be had in playing out fantasy. She could bring her own imagination to it so that they both owned the game. Taste, like our palate as we grow from children to adults, can evolve and change. Be open to trying new flavors—you may find something you like.