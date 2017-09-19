How To Deal When Your Partner's Fantasy Turns You Off

Children may playact that they are in jail. But if they were in jail, they wouldn’t be playing as a prisoner. Fantasy is play; it is not reality, and it is not what we want in the cold light of day.

So, why do we have fantasies that aren't in alignment with what we want in reality? My colleague Michael Bader aptly said that a good fantasy states the problem and offers the solution. In other words, whatever cultural obstacles or prohibitions you encounter in life you are allowed to explore in the realm of your imagination.

The imagination, of course, is not always politically correct. For instance, a rape fantasy is just that: a fantasy of forced seduction. In a rape fantasy you never experience the dread that accompanies violence; instead, you are subverting the idea and transforming the meaning of that experience into a source of pleasure and excitement.