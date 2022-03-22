5 Reasons You Should Be Spooning More, From Relationship Experts

While spooning doesn't have to be sexual, it certainly can be, and since it doesn't require a position change, cuddling like this can potentially get steamy if you want it to. Vaginal or anal penetration are both an option while spooning, and certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D., previously told mbg that the spooning sex position is great for G-spot stimulation, lasting longer in bed, and having more intimate sex. She also says this is a good position to go for if you have a high sex drive or if you want to slow things down to last longer.