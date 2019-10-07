 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Friendships
Repattern Your Hormones With The 20-Second Hug
|
Medically Reviewed Repattern Your Hormones With The 20-Second Hug

Repattern Your Hormones With The 20-Second Hug

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Sheeva Talebian, M.D.
Medical review by Sheeva Talebian, M.D.
Reproductive Endocrinologist
Sheeva Talebian, M.D., is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist. She graduated from Columbia University and obtained her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Repattern Your Hormones With The 20-Second Hug

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on October 7, 2019

I first heard about the 20-second hug through Sadie Lincoln, founder and CEO of barre3. With two kids, a husband of 16 years, and a booming business to run, Sadie's one of the busiest ladies in wellness. As someone who runs her company alongside her husband, they're always "checking boxes together," as she explained. It's super easy for any conversation to turn into a work one, which can put out even the fieriest of flames in a hot second.

One way they've been able to keep themselves individually sane and simultaneously reconnect every day is by doing the 20-second hug. Every morning before work, they hug for a full 20 seconds. "I can't even believe its effects, and now we both crave it. It's so nourishing. I can feel his heartbeat; we both calm the eff down when we slow down and realize what matters. We are here to witness life together." Another reason she loves it? They do it out in the open on purpose, so the kids see it, setting an excellent example of how loving home life can be.

Intrigued after talking to Sadie about this elongated hug, I started doing some digging, and scientifically, she's onto something. Research shows that when people who live together had warm physical interactions, blood pressure was lower when asked to do a stressful task. In the same vein, additional literature shows that better relationship quality also correlates to lower blood pressure, furthering the idea that yes, it's important to make efforts to keep our relationships thriving. Yet another study shows that feeling supported by your partner generally keeps oxytocin levels—the "bonding" hormone that makes us feel less depressed and anxious—higher, better equipping us for life outside the home.

Something so simple and elegant is just another reminder that Mother Nature has given us (almost) all we need to feel slightly more balance in our lives. We often make it so much more complicated than it needs to be! No excuses: Everyone has at least 20 seconds.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/20-second-hug-releases-neurotransmitter

Your article and new folder have been saved!