The Toy That Gave Me 'Toe-Curling Orgasms' Just Got Upgrade (& It's Even Better)
When I first tested out the LELO SONA™ 2 Cruise in 2019, the experience of it was unlike any other sex toy. The suction toy—which uses air pressure instead of vibrations to stimulation—delivered a completely new sensation.
The Lelo Sona quickly became my go-to pick for maximizing pleasure, and it stayed there for five years. But this year a new toy came along to dethrone it: the LELO SONA™ 3 Cruise.
Launched earlier this year, the new release somehow improves upon my favorite clitoral suction vibrator. Not only is the device more powerful, but it introduces new technology to LELO’s already impressive design that takes this well-being toy a step above the rest.
Here’s why I’ve tossed my old device in favor of this new release.
What upgrades can you expect with the new design
The LELO SONA 3 Cruise doesn’t stray far from what made the original iconic. The waterproof toy still relies on gentle sonic waves to stimulate without direct contact and includes the namesake Cruise Control™ technology—a feature that delivers you over the finish line by increasing intensity right when you’re on the edge.
But the new release does everything with a bit more grace thanks to the introduction of Bluetooth connectivity and a brand new technology:
- SmoothRise™ transitions make intensity shifts feel fluid instead of abrupt, allowing you to sink into sensation rather than brace for it. And yes, you can tell the difference in the height of the moment
- App connectivity adds a new layer of play, letting you hand over control to a partner with Love Bridge or unlock exclusive vibration patterns. Yep, it’s a game-changer for long-distance couples.
These upgrades might sound subtle on paper, but in practice, they make the LELO SONA™ 3 Cruise a next-level experience.
My experience with the new toy
As a long-time SONA™ 2 Cruise user, I wasn’t fully convinced that swapping for the newest design would make a difference. I was wrong.
All of the elements of the LELO SONA™ 3 Cruise felt familiar, from the soft silicone of the wide mouth opening to the powerful air suction. But when I started to cycle through the settings, I could feel the shift.
Previously, changing modes would momentarily take you out of the pleasure. Now the gentle transitions help you float between settings—so there’s never a second without satisfaction.
And while app connectivity doesn’t sound necessary, it does introduce a whole new layer of play.
Not only was it way more fun, but it reinforced what licensed psychologist and AASECT-certifed sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D. previously told mindbodygreen: it “helps you to convey to your lover what you like.”
I felt more connected to my partner when using the toy because it felt far more intimate. As someone who has previously had to tackle the long-distance, I can also see this feature transforming long-distance sex.
The takeaway
I’ve trusted the LELO SONA™ 2 Cruise to give me toe-curling orgasms for nearly five years, but now I’m officially letting my LELO SONA™ 3 Cruise take the throne. Thanks to new tech, LELO managed to upgrade a device that I already considered perfect (and the pleasure is even more obvious).
