Eat for your mental health and learn the fascinating science behind nutrition with this must-read guide from Uma Naidoo, MD.

My field of nutritional psychiatry addresses the symptoms of anxiety through evidence-based food choices. It operates on the idea that the foods we eat play a key role in reducing or exacerbating anxiety via the gut-brain connection.

The gut-brain connection highlights the interconnectivity of these two organs, indicating that the gut and the brain are in constant two-way communication and the health of one directly influences the health of the other. Our gut microbes, specifically, are a key determinant of anxiety symptoms. When inflammation is present in the gut, it can lead to inflammation in the brain called neuroinflammation. Evidence tells us that neuroinflammation is increased in those with anxiety1 , so those looking to reduce symptoms of stress should avoid anxiety-inducing foods.

After years of working in nutritional psychiatry, these are types of foods I recommend avoiding to reduce symptoms of anxiety: