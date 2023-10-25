As a child, you had to rely on your caregiver to determine what your needs were and then provide for you, but if you were raised by emotionally immature, absent, or abusive parents, you may be accustomed to not having your needs met and feel unsure about or even afraid of speaking up, setting expectations, and advocating for the things that you want. As an adult, you are your own best advocate. You get to decide what makes you feel safe—or not. Knowing your boundaries is where your agency and autonomy lie. Asserting your needs is the first step in healing the inner child who did not have their needs met.