This Nourishing Stew Tastes Like An All-Day Affair — But It Comes Together Quick
Rastafarianism is a faith-based movement steeped in politics and encompasses much more than the stereotype of people with dreadlocks who listen to reggae. Ital is the core of the whole foods-based vegetarian eating patterns that Rastafarians follow. Ital food is said to contain the vital and beneficial essence of plants. This Ital stew is literally loaded with a variety of nutrient-rich plants.
If you can't find the vegetables the recipe calls for, think of this as a "use what you have on hand" stew. It's a high-vibration dish that serves a ton of flavor.
Ital Stew
(Jamaica)
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 scallions (white and green parts), thinly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons avocado oil
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 (15-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
- 5 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 2 cups pumpkin, cut into 2-inch cubes
- ½ cup split peas
- 1 ear of corn, cut lengthwise into 2-inch pieces
- 2 green plantains, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 Roma tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Juice and zest of 2 lemons
- 1 cup okra, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 habanero pepper
- Lime wedges, for garnish
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro, torn, for garnish
Method:
- In a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, place the onion, scallions, garlic, and oil. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally and taking care not to burn the garlic. Add 1 cup of water and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Add the thyme, bay leaves, coconut milk, broth, pumpkin, and split peas, and cook uncovered over medium-high heat for 8 minutes. Next, add the corn, plantains, tomatoes, salt, and lemon juice and zest, and cook for 30 minutes.
- Add the okra and habanero and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
- To serve, spoon the stew into a bowl and garnish with a wedge of lime and fresh cilantro.
Recipe from EATING FROM OUR ROOTS. Copyright © 2023 by Maya Feller. Published by goop Press/Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Reprinted with permission.
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is the founder of Maya Feller Nutrition, a private practice that specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. Maya shares her approachable, food-based solutions with millions of people through regular speaking engagements and as a nutrition expert on Good Morning America.
Maya believes in providing nutrition education from an anti-bias patient-centered, culturally sensitive approach to help people make informed food choices. In her practice, Maya and her team provide medical nutrition therapy nutrition and nutrition coaching for the management of and risk reduction of non-communicable diseases from a lens of cultural humility. She is the author of Eating from Our Roots: 80 Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites from Cultures Around the World (goop Press), (January 24, 2023).
Maya lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two children, two cats, and two dogs!