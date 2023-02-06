Rastafarianism is a faith-based movement steeped in politics and encompasses much more than the stereotype of people with dreadlocks who listen to reggae. Ital is the core of the whole foods-based vegetarian eating patterns that Rastafarians follow. Ital food is said to contain the vital and beneficial essence of plants. This Ital stew is literally loaded with a variety of nutrient-rich plants.

If you can't find the vegetables the recipe calls for, think of this as a "use what you have on hand" stew. It's a high-vibration dish that serves a ton of flavor.