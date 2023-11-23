“Yea, she never really wanted children. My mom just wanted to live the good life. She didn’t want any responsibilities; she didn’t want to be held down or lose her freedom. One Saturday morning, she packed one bag, drove away with her friend, and we never saw her again.” Veronica wasn’t emotional at all when she shared this with me. She was caught in what I call factual storytelling -- when you spill the details of what happened without any connection to the emotion attached to it or to the impact that it had or has on you. Factual storytelling is a type of invulnerability, a way of protecting yourself from what you believe is too much to feel and be present with.