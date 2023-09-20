Dr. Jorina Elbers is a pediatric neurologist and researcher with expertise in chronic stress and trauma. She was recently an assistant professor at Stanford University and is currently the director for the Trauma Recovery Project at the HeartMath Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. She is also the co-creator of the HeartMath for Parents Program.

As a parent to two young boys, Jorina understands the challenges of raising today’s youth and has spent many years using the power of HeartMath science and coherence techniques and technology to help her own family flourish.

Jorina has published over 25 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters and created trauma-sensitive programs for health practitioners, first responders, refugees, and parents. She lives with her husband and two sons in Santa Cruz.