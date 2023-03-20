Approach nutrition and wellness from a place of self-love with this 21-day guide to bridging the gap between your emotions and your health.

Unsurprisingly, the participants who were encouraged to think critically about themselves had a faster heart rate and greater sweat response. The findings suggest that being kind to oneself switches off the threat response and puts the body in a state of safety and relaxation important for regeneration and healing.

Instead of complaining either in your head or out loud, try speaking love into your life. About 37 trillion cells are intently listening to how you speak to them. Speak kindly. Words and thoughts are powerful modulators of your biochemistry.

Acceptance and self-compassion can fight chronic inflammation from stress and in turn, help decrease the risk of health problems. This is the immense power that your thoughts and emotions have over your health. I see so many people who eat perfectly but remain unwell in part due to the unhealthy emotional pain and stress they are holding on to. Forgive yourself and forgive others.

The highest, most noble battle you will ever wage is the war between what you feel and what you know deeply, beneath the feelings. The more you like yourself, the less you need others to like you. Learning to love yourself is a journey, but it’s a beautiful one, with ups and downs alike. One of the side effects of our new breed of chronic stress is the mental and emotional alienation from our true selves and others. We get lost in our own minds, consumed with a constant stream of obsessive and repetitive thoughts, and fail to develop habits—such as mindfulness meditation and yoga or to taking breaks from social media—that bring peace and calm into our lives.